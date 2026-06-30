Natalie Cassidy has revealed that her nine-year-old daughter Joanie has broken the same arm for a second time, just weeks after metal plates were removed following an earlier fracture. The former EastEnders star said the latest accident left her 'fall to pieces' and fearing there might be 'some sort of deficiency' behind her daughter's repeated injuries.

Cassidy said she was told Joanie's arm had been 'smashed to pieces' again and that the school called to say her daughter needed emergency treatment. She described feeling overwhelmed as doctors prepared Joanie for another operation under general anaesthetic on the same limb.

The actress, 43, said repeated hospital visits, surgery and medication had taken a heavy toll on the whole family, as Joanie faces yet another period of recovery.

Natalie Cassidy Describes Daughter's Repeated Arm Break

Speaking on her Life With Nat podcast, Cassidy revealed that Joanie had to be rushed to A&E after breaking the same arm for a second time. The latest accident came just weeks after metal plates had been surgically removed from the limb following an earlier fracture, forcing the youngster to undergo another operation under general anaesthetic. The earlier injury had been so severe that surgeons inserted metal plates before later removing them during Joanie's recovery.

Recalling the moment she received the call from Joanie's school, Cassidy said she completely broke down.

'Joanie's broken her arm again. Same arm – smashed to pieces. General anaesthetic, same operation,' the actress said, describing the news. She explained that the family had been looking forward to a quiet few days at home when everything changed after Joanie reportedly slipped in a school hallway before a physical education lesson.

The 43-year-old actress said the impact of seeing her daughter go through repeated surgeries became almost overwhelming.

'I felt I was going to have a nervous breakdown,' Cassidy said. 'I'm being really honest here. I really fell to pieces. I was not in a good place. Just her little body – and the medication and the trauma of it all.'

Fears Over Possible Underlying Health Condition

Joanie's latest injury led to concerns within the family about whether an underlying medical condition could be contributing to the repeated fractures. Cassidy said doctors carried out extensive blood tests to look for possible deficiencies, but every result came back normal.

Read more Lindsey Vonn Injury Update: Skiing Icon Reveals 'Dark And Hard' Mental Health Battle Lindsey Vonn Injury Update: Skiing Icon Reveals 'Dark And Hard' Mental Health Battle

According to the actress, the consultant concluded that Joanie's injuries appear to be the result of bad luck rather than a hidden health problem.

The repeated hospital visits have become so frequent that members of staff now reportedly recognise the young patient. Cassidy praised NHS doctors, nurses and hospital staff for their care and for keeping families smiling during stressful situations.

Holiday Plans Disrupted As Joanie Recovers

The latest accident has also affected the family's upcoming holiday plans, with Joanie now requiring a waterproof cast cover and medical clearance before she is able to fly. The planned summer break has instead become another period of recovery and rehabilitation.

Cassidy, who portrayed Sonia Fowler on EastEnders for more than three decades before leaving the BBC soap in 2025, has increasingly shared accounts of family life through her podcast alongside fiancé Marc Humphreys. The couple are parents to Joanie, while Cassidy also has an older daughter, Eliza, from a previous relationship.

Although Joanie now faces another period of healing, Cassidy said she hopes this latest setback will be the last. She said the experience has shown her that, even after years in the public eye, nothing compares to seeing a child unwell and that sometimes parents need to say when they are finding things difficult.