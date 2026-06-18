Following Off Campus and Every Year After, Prime Video has released another book adaptation, Your Fault: London, the sequel to My Fault: London, based on Mercedes Ron's Wattpad sensation novel series, Culpables.

Nick (Matthew Broome) and Noah (Asha Banks) are step-siblings who become romantically involved in a forbidden enemies-to-lovers relationship. In the sequel, Noah begins a new chapter at Oxford while Nick remains in London, working for his father's company.

With Your Fault: London now streaming, interest has grown around its cast, particularly Asha Banks, whom viewers may also recognise from A Good Girl's Guide to Murder.

Here's everything you need to know about the actress.

Who Is Asha Banks? Meet the Actress and Singer

Asha Banks is a 22-year-old British actress and singer who was born in St Albans, Hertfordshire. She began acting at a young age, starring in Les Misérablesin London's West End when she was eight years old. Since then, Banks has built an impressive theatre résumé, with credits including Annie and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

'It kind of feels like a dream, to be honest. I do feel so lucky to be able to have started when I was so young. Neither of my parents are in the industry at all – none of my family are,' Banks told Fabric Magazine in 2024.

Banks' first film role came in 2022's The Magic Flute, where she played Princess Pamina of the Night.

She later portrayed Cara Ward, Pip Fitz-Amobi's (Emma Myers) best friend, in the BBC adaptation of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, a role she reprised in the recently released second season.

Banks then landed her biggest role to date in My Fault: London, a British remake of the 2023 Spanish film My Fault, which starred Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara.

Alongside her acting career, Banks is also a musician. She began writing songs as early as six years old and started releasing music in 2024.

Her song, 'Too Busy Missing You' was featured in the hit hockey romance series Off Campus. Her single 'Feel the Rush' appeared in My Fault: London, while her latest track, 'Come Down', features in the recently released sequel, Your Fault: London.

Banks says her music and acting careers are closely connected, with each inspiring the other.

'They both occupy different spaces in me. With acting, I get to explore a character, while in music I get to tell my own story. But they influence each other in ways I can't fully explain,' she told Elle in 2025.

Playing Noah in 'My Fault: London' and 'Your Fault: London'

Banks stars as Noah in My Fault: London, an 18-year-old who moves from America to London.

The film became a major success, helping both Banks and co-star Matthew Broome gain widespread recognition.

'It was my first big film and my first lead role, so everything about that was insane,' Banks told Glass magazine.

Following the first film's success, Prime Video released the sequel, Your Fault: London. In the sequel, Noah's focus is on her studies at Oxford.

'She so much feels [like] such a part of me now... We're similar in a lot of ways and we're different in a lot of ways. She's quite sarcastic and always has something to say and I feel like I aspire to have that and have her wit,' Banks told WWD.

'It was so lovely for me to play a strong young female character and I hope that's reflected on the screen,' Banks told the BBC.

Prime Video has already announced Our Fault: London, the third and final film in the British adaptation of the Culpables series, with Banks set to reprise her role as Noah.

She is also expected to return for the third and final season of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder.