Himesh Patel's casting as Dr John Watson in Enola Holmes 3 puts him alongside a storied line of screen sidekicks who have redefined Sherlock Holmes' closest companion for each new generation. From war-hardened veterans to gender-swapped detectives, film and television have repeatedly reshaped Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's trusted friend.

So who has played the beloved character and truly made him their own? Here is a look at some of the most notable portrayals of Watson across television and film.

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Himesh Patel – Enola Holmes 3 (2026)

The Yesterday and Station Eleven star made his debut as Dr Watson in the credit scene of Netflix's Enola Holmes 2, a role he initially thought would be short-lived.

'I worried I'd be the briefest Watson in history,' he admitted.

Patel was later brought back to play a larger part in the third instalment of the Enola Holmes film series. He then took the time to ensure that 'this version of Watson is this version of Watson', diving into extensive research on how the character's environment shaped him.

'I did some research into that period of time and how Britain's exploits around the world were coming to bear on various parts of the world,' Patel said.

Jude Law – Sherlock Holmes (2009) & Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows (2011)

Jude Law presented Watson as an intelligent, capable military veteran who was every bit Sherlock Holmes' equal in action sequences. For instance, his Watson uses his medical knowledge to effectively incapacitate a larger enemy.

His chemistry with Robert Downey Jr.'s Holmes became one of the talking points of Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes films.

Martin Freeman – Sherlock (2010–2017)

Martin Freeman portrayed Watson opposite Benedict Cumberbatch's contemporary Sherlock. Freeman's grounded, emotionally relatable performance earned widespread praise and helped make BBC's Sherlock a global hit.

Freeman's Watson is one of the few modern takes on the character, and it is the one that many audiences remember due to The Hobbit star's distinctive portrayal.

Lucy Liu – Elementary (2012–2019)

CBS took a different approach by casting Lucy Liu as Dr Joan Watson. Rather than a traditional adaptation, the series reimagined Watson as a former surgeon and sober companion working with Jonny Lee Miller's Sherlock Holmes in modern-day New York. Liu delivers one of the most widely known gender-swapped interpretations of Watson.

Ian Hart – The Hound Of The Baskervilles (2002) & Sherlock Holmes And The Case Of The Silk Stocking (2004)

Although better known for playing Professor Quirrell in Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone, Ian Hart portrayed Dr Watson in two television films opposite Rupert Everett's Holmes. He would also become the only Watson to play Sherlock author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle in the 2004 film Finding Neverland.

Nigel Bruce – Classic Sherlock Holmes Films (1939–1946)

Nigel Bruce remains one of cinema's most recognisable Watsons. Starring opposite Basil Rathbone, he portrayed the doctor as kind-hearted and loyal, though often more comedic than Conan Doyle originally intended.

David Burke – The Adventures Of Sherlock Holmes (1984–1985)

David Burke played Watson alongside Jeremy Brett's Sherlock Holmes. His portrayal stayed close to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's original stories, presenting Watson as an intelligent doctor rather than comic relief.

Edward Hardwicke – The Return Of Sherlock Holmes (1986–1994)

After David Burke left the series, Edward Hardwicke stepped into the role and became one of the franchise's most admired Watsons. His warm, understated performance complemented Jeremy Brett's increasingly intense Holmes.

From faithful Victorian adaptations to modern reinterpretations, Dr Watson has evolved alongside Sherlock Holmes for more than a century. With Himesh Patel joining the Enola Holmes universe, audiences will see another interpretation of one of literature's most recognisable doctors, and potentially one that introduces Watson to a new generation of mystery fans.

Enola Holmes 3 stars Millie Bobby Brown as the titular character, Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury and Helena Bonham-Carter as Eudoria Holmes. The film is now streaming on Netflix worldwide.