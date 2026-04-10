Jennifer Aniston is said to believe she is 'destined' to marry her boyfriend Jim Curtis, with friends claiming the Friends star and the hypnotist have not only planned a quiet European wedding but are convinced they were soulmates in a past life. The Hollywood actress, 57, and Curtis, 50, who were first publicly linked in July 2025, are understood to have deepened their bond through past life regression therapy and a shared devotion to wellness.

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis have been a low-key but persistent presence on gossip radars for the better part of a year. The pair were initially rumoured to have met through mutual friends, and whispers of a romance hardened into something more concrete when they began appearing together on social media and in interviews. Since then, the narrative around Aniston has subtly shifted, from the twice-divorced A-lister endlessly asked about Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, to a woman apparently building a quieter, more introspective partnership with a man whose day job is literally helping people dig around in their subconscious.

The Past Life Belief

According to a source quoted by the Daily Mail, Aniston and Curtis have undergone 'intensive regression therapy' together and emerged convinced they have met before, just not in this lifetime. The source claimed: 'They've done intensive regression therapy together, and Jen and Jim believe they met in a past life. They feel their souls were destined to find each other in this timeline to complete their journey.'

It is not the kind of language usually associated with a Hollywood power couple, and even the insider seemed to acknowledge how it might land, describing the whole thing as 'very woo woo and spiritual.' Yet the same source insisted that for Aniston and Curtis, such ideas are not a quirky accessory, but part of the core of their relationship.

In a November 2025 interview with ELLE, she described him as 'quite extraordinary,' adding: 'Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does. He's quite extraordinary and helps many, many people. He's very special, very normal, and very kind, and he wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation, and reach clarity. It's a beautiful thing to commit your life to.'

That is as close as Aniston has come to opening a window on the relationship. No grand declarations, no gushing social media captions, simply a quiet endorsement of how he moves through the world. It is understated, but not exactly indifferent.

Wedding Talk And A Different Kind Of Hollywood Romance

On the question of a Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis wedding, insiders are now briefing that the marriage is not just a vague idea but an active plan. One source claimed the pair are 'planning a small wedding away from the Hollywood circus, and Europe is at the top of the list,' adding that Aniston 'does not like big crowds and would prefer an intimate ceremony with just a handful of their closest confidantes.'

Over the weekend, Aniston shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, including a picture of the couple together and another of Curtis relaxed on a sofa. There was no long caption spelling everything out, but in the celebrity ecosystem, these soft-focus glimpses tend to act as a kind of semi-official acknowledgement that a relationship is serious.

Curtis, for his part, has been slightly more forthcoming, although still careful not to name names. Appearing on the Ced With Intention podcast, he spoke about the centrality of relationships in his life and, obliquely, about his home life with Aniston.

'The only reason we're here on this earth is for interpersonal relationships,' he said. 'Repair is part of it all, we're living with it. I spend a lot of time with my girlfriend, we spend a lot of time in the house together. So sometimes we can have little things that flare up.'

He went on to describe the choice couples face when conflict appears. 'We have the opportunity to either be silent or be angry and go leave the house and think about it. Meditate or try and change it or we can say, 'Hey this is what happened and I'm sorry.' And do the repairing and then go and really work on making sure it happens less or doesn't happen again.'

There is nothing especially Hollywood about that description of ordinary friction and deliberate repair. If anything, it stands in contrast to the myth of the effortless soulmate connection, past-life or not. It suggests two middle-aged adults, with the help of therapy and a lot of talk about 'journeys,' trying to make this relationship different.

For an actress who has watched her love life turned into a kind of public property for nearly three decades, the idea that Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis might slip away to a small ceremony somewhere in Europe is quietly plausible. Whether they see it as the continuation of a story that started centuries ago is something only they can really know.