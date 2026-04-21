Will Smith and Jennifer Lopez are linked to one another romantically, following reports that the 'Hitch' actor has officially ended his years-long ties with Jada Pinkett-Smith. Earlier this month, Will said that he is retiring from the responsibility of trying to make his ex-wife happy.

The setup of Will and Jada's relationship has always looked complicated for fans. However, it seemed to work for the exes. After separating in 2016, they continued to make public appearances and have always been affectionate towards each other, further confusing supporters about the real status of their relationship.

Is Will Smith Finally Moving on From His Ex-Wife?

Will publicly declared that he wants Pinkett-Smith to learn how to make herself happy. This bold statement has convinced the public that the award-winning actor is finally ready to move on, or that he has already moved on from his ex-wife. Moving on from their controversial relationship could also mean that Will is finally ready to date someone else.

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Enter Lopez, who was previously in talks to work with Will in the movie 'A Star is Born'. Before Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were tapped to star in the film, there were discussions about Will and Lopez headlining and producing the project. However, the plans did not materialise.

Since then, there haven't been any talks about Will and Lopez working together. But following Will's declaration about Pinkett-Smith, an old photo of him with Lopez circulated online, reigniting past rumours that they could have had something romantic going on between them.

Netizens React to Will Smith, Jennifer Lopez Dating Rumours

Will smith and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly dating. This has come days after will smith went on live TV and said he is letting Jada smith go and he has stopped trying to make her happy. The two have been said to have been separated for years and it is said that will smith is… pic.twitter.com/qC2lOK7ee9 — Joe (@Joethecreator99) April 20, 2026

On X, one user declared that Will and Lopez are dating. Some fans were happy at the thought of the two hanging out, while others considered them an unlikely pair.

He moved on too quickly — Snow-White (@freakin_snow) April 20, 2026

'He moved on too quickly,' one person wrote.

Bro moved from demon to the devil😂 — Joe (@Joethecreator99) April 21, 2026

'Bro moved from demon to devil,' another person wrote.

He deserves to be happy as well — PURPLE 💜 PRINCESS 👸🏾 (@XO4lyfe__) April 20, 2026

'He deserves to be happy as well,' another person commented.

The fact that Lopez is single following her divorce from Ben Affleck last year has added to speculation that she could also be open to finding love again after her most recent heartbreak. But as exciting as it might be to see Will and Lopez together, the rumours just aren't true. The A-listers aren't dating, and they have not been photographed together in public either.

What Will Smith Really Said

Contrary to reports, Will did not talk about his ex-wife recently. His statement about happiness was made way back in 2018. Clips from Will's old interviews were recently compiled by fans, making it seem as though he just said what he said.

'I retire from trying to make you happy. I need you to go make yourself happy and prove to me that it is possible,' he said.

Will did not make this statement because he was trying to move on from Pinkett-Smith. He has said that happiness should come from within and not from other people. The exes have remained friends and have been publicly supportive of each other. Neither Will Smith nor Jennifer Lopez has commented on the dating rumours.