Washington has declared a state of emergency as multiple fast-moving wildfires continue to burn across Spokane County, forcing evacuations, damaging structures and cutting power to tens of thousands of residents.

Governor Bob Ferguson issued the emergency declaration on Saturday, describing the situation as "very serious" as firefighters battled more than a dozen major wildfires across the state amid strong winds, extremely dry conditions and worsening air quality. The declaration also includes a statewide burn ban, while the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved a Fire Management Assistance Grant to help offset firefighting costs.

The largest threat remains the Old Trails Fire complex near Spokane, where fire officials say thousands of homes and businesses remain at risk.

Old Trails Fire Threatens Thousands of Structures

During a Saturday evening briefing, Washington State Forester George Geissler said the Old Trails Fire, together with the Fairview Fire and Austin Lane Fire, had burned approximately 3,000 acres and was threatening around 4,000 structures.

Geissler also revealed that more than a dozen significant wildfires were burning statewide, with roughly 250,000 acres already consumed during what officials described as an unusually active wildfire season.

The rapid spread reflects a dangerous combination of low humidity, gusty winds and critically dry vegetation, conditions that have challenged firefighters throughout eastern Washington.

Governor Ferguson Declares Emergency as FEMA Approves Assistance

Governor Ferguson said the state moved quickly to mobilise additional resources because of the scale of the emergency.

'This is a very serious situation,' the governor said while announcing the emergency declaration.

In addition to activating state resources, officials confirmed that FEMA approved a Fire Management Assistance Grant, allowing Washington to recover a significant portion of eligible firefighting expenses as crews continue battling the blazes.

State officials also implemented a statewide burn ban in an effort to reduce the risk of additional wildfire ignitions while conditions remain extreme.

Evacuations Expand Across Spokane County

Authorities have issued multiple evacuation orders as flames continue advancing through parts of Spokane County.

Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown urged residents to closely monitor official evacuation notices rather than relying on social media or waiting until conditions deteriorate.

'We have several active fires right now,' Brown said during the briefing, encouraging residents to leave promptly whenever evacuation orders are issued.

Emergency responders have also prioritised evacuating vulnerable residents, including older adults and people requiring medical assistance.

Officials opened an emergency shelter at Spokane Falls Community College, while additional shelter locations remain under evaluation should evacuation zones expand further.

Several public facilities have also been evacuated, including Spokane's Water Reclamation Facility, the Waste-to-Energy Plant, and the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center

Officials have not yet confirmed the total number of people displaced.

Power Outages Affect Around 60,000 Customers

The wildfire emergency has also severely disrupted electrical service.

State officials and utility providers said approximately 60,000 customers lost electricity across the Spokane region after utilities implemented public safety power shutoffs designed to reduce the risk of additional fire starts.

While precautionary shutoffs can help prevent electrical infrastructure from igniting new fires, they also complicate evacuation efforts by disrupting communications, medical equipment, traffic signals and air conditioning during hazardous smoke conditions.

Residents have been urged to prepare for extended outages as repair crews wait for safer conditions before restoring damaged infrastructure.

Wildfire Smoke Triggers Air Quality Alerts

Beyond the immediate fire danger, smoke from the blazes has significantly degraded air quality throughout eastern Washington.

The National Weather Service issued air quality alerts covering:

Spokane County

Asotin County

Chelan County

Douglas County

Ferry County

Okanogan County

Pend Oreille County

Stevens County

Officials warned that concentrations of PM2.5 fine particulate pollutioncould reach unhealthy levels through the weekend. Residents, particularly children, older adults and those with respiratory conditions, have been advised to remain indoors where possible and avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Weather Continues to Challenge Firefighters

Although wind speeds are forecast to decrease slightly, fire officials warned that conditions remain favourable for continued wildfire growth.

The National Weather Service said breezy conditions are expected to persist across eastern Washington, with occasional stronger gusts capable of rapidly changing fire behaviour. Forecasts also indicate no meaningful rainfall in the coming days.

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Geissler noted that Washington is confronting one of its most active wildfire periods in recent years, requiring resources from across the western United States.

A specialised incident management team from California has been deployed to assist Spokane-area operations, while additional aircraft and firefighting crews continue arriving.

Washington National Guard Major General Gent Welsh confirmed that two security forces squadrons have already been activated to assist with evacuation support, traffic management and public safety operations.

Welsh described the current wildfire conditions as among the most difficult he has witnessed during nearly four decades of military service.

The National Guard is expected to remain deployed for as long as local emergency managers require additional support.

Investigation and Damage Assessments Continue

Authorities have not yet released confirmed figures for injuries, fatalities or the total number of structures damaged or destroyed.

Because the fires remain active, officials cautioned that evacuation orders, acreage burned and damage assessments continue to change rapidly.

Emergency management teams continue urging residents to rely on official updates rather than rumours circulating online, as firefighters work to contain multiple fast-moving fires simultaneously.

For now, the immediate priority remains protecting lives, evacuating threatened communities and preventing the Old Trails Fire and surrounding blazes from spreading into additional neighbourhoods.