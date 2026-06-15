UFC heavyweight Josh Hokit stunned former title challenger Derrick Lewis with a second-round technical knockout at UFC Freedom 250 on the White House South Lawn, but it was his post-fight comments that quickly became the biggest talking point of the night.

The 28-year-old American secured the most significant victory of his career during the White House-hosted UFC Freedom 250 event on 14 June. He announced himself as a rising contender in the heavyweight division with an emphatic finish against one of the sport's most experienced fighters.

However, attention soon shifted from Hokit's performance inside the Octagon to remarks he made during a post-fight interview with commentator Joe Rogan. The exchange rapidly spread across social media, drawing reactions from fans and political commentators alike.

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As discussion of the remarks continued, attention increasingly shifted towards Hokit himself and the background of the undefeated heavyweight who has emerged as one of the UFC's fastest-rising contenders.

Who Is Josh Hokit?

Hokit is an undefeated American heavyweight mixed martial artist who trains at the renowned Jackson-Wink MMA gym and is rapidly emerging as one of the UFC's most promising contenders.

Josh Hokit tried to grab the mic from Joe Rogan again



Joe refused to let it happen this time 😭 #UFCWhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/eTFeLllkLp — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 14, 2026

Born on 11 December 1997 in California, he first gained recognition as a standout multi-sport athlete before playing college football for the Fresno State Bulldogs. His background in football and wrestling helped shape the physically imposing style that has become a hallmark of his MMA career.

After spending time pursuing opportunities in American football, including periods around the NFL system, Hokit turned his attention fully to mixed martial arts. The move has proved successful.

After earning a UFC contract through Dana White's Contender Series in 2025, he quickly established himself as a fighter to watch in the heavyweight division. According to ESPN statistics, he holds an unbeaten professional record of 10-0, with six victories by knockout or technical knockout and three by submission.

JOSH HOKIT KNOCKS OUT DERRICK LEWIS IN ROUND 2 💥



10-0 FOR THE HEAVYWEIGHT STAR 👏 pic.twitter.com/hJFCnivz4G — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 15, 2026

Rapid Rise Through the Heavyweight Division

Hokit's latest victory came against veteran heavyweight Derrick Lewis, one of the most accomplished knockout artists in UFC history.

After using his wrestling to control much of the opening round, Hokit gradually wore down Lewis before securing a second-round stoppage. The victory followed another major result earlier this year, when he earned a unanimous decision win over fellow heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes.

Back-to-back victories over established names such as Blaydes and Lewis have transformed Hokit from a promising prospect into one of the fastest-rising fighters in the division, significantly increasing interest in whether he could emerge as a future heavyweight title contender.

🚨 LMAO! After winning his match on the White House lawn, UFC fighter Josh Hokit declares:



“MICHELLE OBAMA IS A MAN!”



“Am I right America??!” 🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/umFw48P3V8 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 15, 2026

Michelle Obama Comment Sparks Backlash

During his post-fight interview with UFC commentator Joe Rogan, Hokit made a disparaging remark referencing former First Lady Michelle Obama that quickly became the focus of discussion online.

Reactions were immediate and divided. Some fans dismissed the remark as off-hand banter, while others criticised it as disrespectful and inappropriate given the White House setting.

Representatives for Michelle Obama had not publicly responded immediately following the event.

Whether remembered for his victory over Derrick Lewis or the controversy that followed it, Hokit emerged from UFC Freedom 250 with far greater visibility than he had before the event. For a heavyweight who was already building momentum inside the Octagon, the White House event ensured his name reached an audience far beyond the UFC's traditional fan base.