US President Donald Trump marked his 80th birthday at the White House in Washington on Sunday, 14 June, staging a UFC event on the South Lawn as insiders claimed the president is 'too busy revelling in his power' to think about his age.

Surrounded by his wife Melania, his children and grandchildren, Trump watched fighters trade blows in an eight‑sided cage while, behind the scenes, aides and former staff described an octogenarian leader who 'rarely sleeps', looks 'zonked many days' and has no intention of slowing down.

Donald Trump At 80: 'Too Busy Revelling In His Power'

In interviews with People, sources close to Donald Trump painted a picture of a man determined to treat 80 as just another number. One insider said the president is 'happily avoiding thoughts about his age and ageing', insisting he is 'too busy revelling in his power' and the constant attention that still surrounds him.

'He loves being talked about,' the source said, adding that stepping into a new decade is 'daunting' but that Trump 'lives in his own world'. The same person claimed that 'spending time getting back at enemies is his daily sport', describing a routine in which score‑settling brings him 'satisfaction, confidence, and what passes for happiness to him.'

Another former staff member, also speaking anonymously, said Trump had 'aged in the sense that he rarely sleeps and looks zonked many days', but argued that 'despite turning 80, he wouldn't have it any other way.'

According to that account, he remains a 'workhorse' who 'hates vacations' and is 'not a guy to sit on the beach and relax.'

The White House did not respond in the material provided to detailed questions about the president's private schedule or sleep habits.

Donald Trump At 80: Health Worries, Swollen Ankles And Stubborn Work Ethic

Officials have acknowledged that Trump experienced mild swelling in his legs and ankles, diagnosing chronic venous insufficiency, but much of the concern has come from what people have seen rather than what doctors have said.

He has, according to the account provided, been spotted nodding off during Cabinet meetings and covering what are described as 'strange bruises and discolourations' on his hands. Yet public messaging from his camp continues to lean heavily on the idea of robust health.

His doctor has previously claimed he is in 'excellent health' and has lost weight, while Trump himself has bragged about 'perfect' physical exams and 'acing' cognitive tests.

Privately, sources say he does not sit around fretting about any of it. One insider said he 'doesn't sit around worrying about his health' and that 'his brain is still working overtime' as he pushes himself to maintain the same pace 'in [the] years to come as long as his health dictates it.'

He reportedly still wishes he were '40 again, dancing around New York', and even his allies concede that 'the presidency with all of its responsibilities has aged him.' But the same people insist his instinct when confronted with limits is simply to power through.

Donald Trump At 80: A Birthday Wish For 'Peace' And A Night Of Violence

In public, Trump has tried to wrap his milestone in loftier language. Asked by reporters what he wanted for his birthday apart from peace in the Middle East, he replied: 'Well, I'll go a step bigger... peace for the world, OK?' He repeated that his aim was peace globally and in West Asia, according to The Independent.

The way he chose to celebrate, though, could hardly have been further from that rhetoric. On Sunday night, the South Lawn of the White House was transformed into a live‑broadcast fight arena for UFC Freedom 250, an event billed in reference to the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States.

The spectacle, announced last July at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, brought mixed martial arts into the heart of presidential power.

Trump sat at ringside with Melania Trump as fighters swung and grappled in an Octagon wrapped in cryptocurrency adverts, close enough for sweat and blood to feel uncomfortably near. All five of his children and nearly all of his grandchildren were seated around him. Cabinet members, Republican senators and a smattering of tech and media billionaires looked on from the lawn.

The production sprawled across the complex. Fighters were filmed striding through White House rooms, then warming up barefoot in the Indian Treaty Room of the Old Executive Office Building.

A 600‑tonne steel structure known as the Claw loomed over the cage, its lights sweeping across magnolia and oak trees while enormous screens played pre‑recorded videos. In one clip, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Trump talked about US military power as explosions and gunfire flashed on screen, with storm clouds rolling over the house behind them.

At one point, a victorious fighter climbed the cage in front of the president, roaring and punching the air as Trump stared up, smiling.

Another, Josh Hokit, used his post‑fight moment to make a crude joke about Michelle Obama before draping a chain over Trump's neck. The Octagon, already a brutal stage, became a platform for culture‑war taunts, right there on the lawn where state dinners are usually held.

Donald Trump At 80: The Fight Promoter President Still Chasing The Crowd

For Trump, the UFC party was not some random mid‑life experiment. It was the latest chapter in a long‑running fascination with combat sports that stretches back to the 1980s, when he drew heavyweight champion Mike Tyson to fight at his Atlantic City properties. Those events mixed celebrity, money, gore and ego into a show that helped define his playbook.

He learned from figures such as boxing promoter Don King and wrestling impresario Vince McMahon, hosting WrestleMania at Trump Plaza and stepping into the ring himself in scripted cameos.

In recent years he has found a new partner in UFC chief executive Dana White, and the South Lawn extravaganza was essentially the Trump–White formula scaled to presidential level.

According to people around him, Trump at 80 still craves that rush. One source said he 'likes golf, spending time with his trusted circle of loyalists, and hearing how much people love him. He needs that boost and knows how to get it.'

Read more Trump Told Friends He 'Can Hear the Clock Ticking' Ahead of His 80th Birthday Trump Told Friends He 'Can Hear the Clock Ticking' Ahead of His 80th Birthday

Another predicted he would 'travel as needed' but try to dodge some international trips because it is already 'more difficult than it was even five years ago.'

Donald Trump turned 80 on Sunday in Washington, as sources said he is trying to put age out of his mind while leaning harder into power, conflict and a punishing work rhythm.

The birthday weekend also included a UFC event on the South Lawn, turning the White House into the backdrop for one of the more surreal spectacles of his presidency, for better or worse.

Trump's milestone comes after months of quiet but persistent questions about his health and stamina.

The White House has previously said he was diagnosed last year with chronic venous insufficiency following swelling in his legs and ankles, and observers have noted bruising and discolouration on his hands, often hidden under bandages or make‑up. Yet, if those concerns are weighing on him, his allies say he is doing his best to ignore them.