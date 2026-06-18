A performance intended to celebrate the future of the Obama Presidential Center has drawn attention far beyond the event itself. During a special appearance, Bono delivered a personalised version of U2's 'City of Blinding Lights,' rewriting several lyrics to honour former First Lady Michelle Obama in a moment that quickly spread across social media.

The tribute arrived at a particularly sensitive time. Just days earlier, former wrestler and UFC competitor Josh Hokit sparked widespread backlash after repeating a long-debunked conspiracy theory about Michelle Obama during a televised interview. Against that backdrop, some supporters viewed Bono's performance as a timely show of respect for the former First Lady.

How Bono Changed 'City Of Blinding Lights' To Honour Michelle Obama

Read more Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Performers Announced: Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Bono and More Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Performers Announced: Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Bono and More

During the performance at the Obama Presidential Center opening, Bono altered portions of the U2 classic to directly acknowledge Michelle Obama and the Obama family. Based on a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), instead of sticking to the original lyrics, he sang: 'Oh you look so beautiful tonight, Oh you look so beautiful Michelle. In your city of blinding lights.'

He continued with further personalised references: 'Luckily, lucky me, lucky we. In the company of Jack Knife Lee, 46, 42, and 43. Civility, hold tight to democracy.'

The numbers appeared to reference former US presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, while the repeated calls for 'civility' and democracy echoed themes frequently associated with the Obama family's public message.

The tribute became even more direct near the end of the song. Bono sang: 'Community, isn't she lovely? 44 and the family. Mmm, yeah, yeah. Michelle, my belle. Michelle, my belle. Sing it now. Michelle, Michelle, my belle. Michelle, Michelle, Michelle.'

The phrase '44 and the family' appeared to reference Barack Obama, who served as the 44th President of the United States. By repeatedly naming Michelle throughout the performance, Bono transformed the song into a personal tribute celebrating her influence, public service and place within the Obama legacy.

Bono changes the lyrics of City of Blinding Lights to honor Michelle Obama pic.twitter.com/W70LNNTJmY — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 18, 2026

Why The Timing Of Bono's Michelle Obama Tribute Drew Attention

The performance came days after Hokit generated controversy during a post-fight interview at UFC Freedom 250. During his interview with Joe Rogan on the Paramount+ broadcast, Hokit concluded his remarks by saying: 'And lastly ... Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?'

The claim is false and has circulated for years as an unfounded conspiracy theory targeting the former First Lady. The remarks triggered significant criticism online, with many viewers describing the comment as offensive and disrespectful.

Within hours, attention also returned to a 2014 speech in which Michelle Obama discussed womanhood, dignity and self-worth. Supporters circulated excerpts from the speech as a response to the renewed conspiracy theory.

Social Media Praises Bono's Tribute To Michelle Obama

Many viewers praised Bono's performance, describing it as both heartfelt and timely.

'Amazing. And she deserves it so much!' one social media user wrote. Another added: 'That was such a good performance and sweet gesture,' another posted.

Others focused on Bono's musical performance, praising the vocalist for his talent and stage presence. 'I really loved his performance,' one user commented, while another wrote: 'Oh look! Real talent.'

That was such a good performance and sweet gesture. — sky (@skylikeajedi) June 18, 2026

Amazing. And she deserves it so much! — Cork Off! (@CorkYou) June 18, 2026

The positive response suggested the tribute resonated with many viewers, particularly those who saw it as a celebration of Michelle Obama following renewed online attacks. While debate over Hokit's remarks continued, much of the conversation surrounding Bono's performance focused on appreciation, respect and recognition for the ex-FLOTUS.