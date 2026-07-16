Ellie Chadwick has become the latest Islander to leave Love Island 2026, walking away from the ITV2 dating show just days before the live final after weeks of emotional turmoil surrounding her relationship with Finley Maddock.

The original contestant's decision followed an anonymous villa challenge that exposed Finley's admission that he had become 'a bit bored' in their relationship, despite the pair appearing to reconcile in recent episodes.

Who Is Ellie Chadwick?

Ellie is a 24-year-old Scottish real estate videographer and manager from West Lothian who entered the villa as one of the original Islanders on Day 1.

Born on 16 November 2001, the Scorpio contestant suffered an early setback when she was dumped from the island on Day 3 before being saved in the Hideaway and returning to date Kavan Murphy.

Throughout the series, Ellie became one of the season's standout contestants, earning praise from viewers for her emotional honesty and down-to-earth personality.

Before coupling up with Finley Maddock, she explored connections with Aidan Murphy and Tommy Murphy, but neither relationship developed into a lasting match.

Her romance with Finley soon became one of the season's defining storylines. However, her preference for focusing on one partner rather than 'playing the field' also divided viewers, with some questioning whether her more traditional approach to dating suited the fast-paced nature of the show.

'Love Island' Star Quits the Villa

As previously reported, ITV confirmed Ellie's departure in a first-look preview showing her gathering her fellow Islanders to announce that she had decided to leave the villa voluntarily.

Her exit comes just days before the Love Island 2026 final. Although viewers had only recently watched Ellie and Finley reconcile, the programme is filmed several days before broadcast, meaning the events had already unfolded behind the scenes.

The turning point came during Wednesday's episode, when host Maya Jama introduced the anonymous 'If You Know, You Know' challenge. Islanders wore blindfolds and headphones while anonymously matching couples to difficult statements.

During one round, Kavan and Jasmine Muller were asked to identify the couple that best matched the statement: 'One half of this couple is secretly bored but too polite to admit it.'

Kavan immediately chose Ellie and Finley, revealing that Finley had privately admitted to the boys that he was 'a bit bored' in their relationship.

Ellie and Finley's Villa Romance

Ellie and Finley appeared to have found a genuine connection after Casa Amor, with Ellie describing herself as entering her 'soft girl era'.

Their relationship was later tested when bombshell Elicia Bailey entered the villa and Finley explored a connection with the newcomer, including sharing a kiss during a double date.

Although Finley later insisted he wanted to focus solely on Ellie and the pair reconciled during the latest recoupling, his previously undisclosed comments about feeling 'a bit bored' cast fresh doubt over their relationship.

Following news of Ellie's departure, fans flooded social media with messages of support, with many expressing disappointment that she would not reach the final. Others questioned whether Finley's actions influenced her decision to leave the villa, although Ellie has not publicly confirmed that his remarks were the sole reason for her exit.