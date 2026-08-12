TWICE's Jeongyeon has left JYP Entertainment after 11 years and signed with VARO Entertainment for her individual activities, but she has reassured ONCE that she is not leaving the group.

Jeongyeon announced her departure on 10 August, thanking JYP Entertainment, her TWICE members and fans for their support. She described the agency as her 'second home' as she prepares to 'start a new chapter in a new place.'

Her message to fans, however, made clear that the agency change does not mean a departure from TWICE.

'TWICE, the centre of my life, will remain unchanged,' Jeongyeon said, adding that standing before ONCE as a TWICE member would remain her 'very first priority.'

Jeongyeon Closes Her JYP Chapter

Jeongyeon joined JYP as a trainee in 2010 before debuting with TWICE in 2015. The 11-year figure refers to her time as a member of TWICE since the group's debut, rather than the full period since she first joined JYP.

Her move to VARO marks a new arrangement for her individual career, while her commitments as a member of TWICE continue.

Jeongyeon Reassures ONCE About TWICE

Jeongyeon's strongest message was aimed at fans concerned that leaving JYP could mean leaving TWICE.

She said: 'TWICE, the centre of my life, will remain unchanged,' while describing her role as a TWICE member as her 'very first priority.'

The group renewed its contract with JYP Entertainment in 2022, providing important context for the distinction between the group's activities and Jeongyeon's individual career. The agency change nevertheless prompted concern among some fans about TWICE's future.

One ONCE wrote, 'Thank god she said this cause real ONCE know that members would not leave the group yet everyone is still freaking out about all the members leaving JYP.'

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The comment reflects fan opinion rather than confirmation of TWICE's wider arrangements, but it shows why Jeongyeon's reassurance became such a significant part of the announcement.

Jeongyeon Signs With VARO Entertainment

Following her departure from JYP, Jeongyeon signed an exclusive contract with VARO Entertainment for her individual activities.

Read more Twice's Jeongyeon Joins Sister's Agency Varo After 11-Year Run With Jyp: Vows Fans Are Her 'First Priority' Twice's Jeongyeon Joins Sister's Agency Varo After 11-Year Run With Jyp: Vows Fans Are Her 'First Priority'

VARO has a strong focus on acting and also represents Jeongyeon's older sister, actress Gong Seung-yeon. The agency gives Jeongyeon a new base as she explores opportunities beyond her work with TWICE.

Reports in June said Jeongyeon had met with VARO, although an exclusive contract had not been finalised at the time. Her subsequent signing confirms the new management partnership.

The move allows Jeongyeon to pursue individual projects under VARO while continuing her activities with TWICE.

Acting Could Shape Her New Chapter

Jeongyeon's move comes as she looks to broaden her career beyond music.

She has been linked to New Recruit: The Movie, which has been reported as a potential acting debut. If confirmed, the project would mark a new direction for Jeongyeon alongside her established career with TWICE.

VARO's experience managing actors could support that expansion as Jeongyeon develops her individual career.

For ONCE, however, the central message remains unchanged. Jeongyeon is beginning a new chapter with VARO Entertainment, but she has not announced a departure from TWICE.