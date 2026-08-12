For most of the modern presidency, the shield of executive privilege stopped at the edge of the government payroll.

A Justice Department opinion released this week argues it should reach further, to the private lawyers and outside advisers the president consults beyond it.

The memo, issued by the department's Office of Legal Counsel on Monday evening, concludes that Donald Trump may extend executive privilege over his communications with advisers who hold no government job, provided the exchanges concern his official decision-making.

It formalises an aggressive stance that past administrations had nodded to but never laid out so comprehensively.

It is a legal argument rather than a binding rule, and courts would still decide whether any particular claim holds, but it formalises an aggressive theory that previous administrations only gestured at.

What the Office of Legal Counsel Opinion Says

The opinion sets a three-part test rather than a blanket exemption. Signed by Assistant Attorney General T. Elliot Gaiser, it holds that privilege can apply to a president's communications with private advisers, including outside attorneys, only where the exchanges relate to official presidential decision-making, involve or reflect communications with the president or his direct advisers, and are kept confidential, according to the memo.

Crucially, the privilege is neither automatic nor absolute. The White House would still have to assert it over specific records or questions, and a court could then weigh whether the communications met the test and whether whoever sought the information had shown a strong enough need to override it.

The memo itself stresses that the protection is 'limited to communications in performance of a President's responsibilities, of his office, and made in the process of shaping policies and making decisions'.

The department cast the move as continuity rather than invention. Asked about the timing, a DOJ official said the opinion reaffirmed a longstanding position of the office dating back at least to 2007 and arguably to 1972, and the memo pointed to a 2007 OLC opinion on the firing of several US attorneys, as well as to presidents from Andrew Jackson to Franklin Roosevelt who leaned on advisers outside the government.

The Boris Epshteyn Subpoena Fight Driving the Timing

The opinion did not arrive in a vacuum. It lands as the administration battles a subpoena aimed at Boris Epshteyn, Trump's senior personal lawyer, who does not work for the government but was central to deals the White House struck with major law firms.

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Those deals sit at the heart of a lawsuit by the American Bar Association, which is challenging what it calls Trump's 'law firm intimidation policy', the series of executive orders last year that targeted major firms, several of which then pledged collectively close to £746 million ($1 billion) in free legal work on Trump-aligned causes to avoid similar treatment.

The association subpoenaed the White House and Epshteyn for records related to those orders and deals.

The White House has argued that the Epshteyn communications are covered by presidential privilege and asked a judge to block the discovery request, and the new opinion hands it a ready-made framework for that fight.

Epshteyn, described by people familiar with the arrangement as a liaison to the private-sector firms, is precisely the kind of outside adviser the memo is written to protect.

A Contested Theory Headed for the Courts

Legal specialists are sceptical that the argument will survive judicial scrutiny. Walter Shaub, a former director of the Office of Government Ethics, told Axios that while the OLC has long read executive privilege broadly, this opinion reaches beyond anything it has formally claimed before, and he doubted courts would embrace the theory.

The political reaction split along predictable lines. Democratic Senator Adam Schiff denounced the opinion as a 'partisan measure to insulate the president and his corrupt activities from Congressional subpoenas', while the administration presented it as a straightforward defence of the president's need for candid advice.

The memo is the latest in a series of OLC opinions seeking to limit the White House's exposure, following an April opinion, later rejected by a federal judge, that claimed the post-Watergate Presidential Records Act did not bind the administration.

Because the opinion is not law, its force will be tested case by case, in the subpoena disputes already under way and in whatever investigations follow the midterms.

What the memo changes is not what a court must accept but what the White House can now argue, and for a president whose orbit extends deep into business, media and the law, the difference between those two things could decide how much of his private counsel ever reaches Congress.