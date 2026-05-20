Steven Tyler's own memoir is now sitting at the centre of a sexual assault lawsuit that could head to trial later this year.

In pages once written like a rock-and-roll love story, the Aerosmith frontman described falling for a 16-year-old girl he nearly made his 'teen bride,' taking legal guardianship of her and bringing her on tour in the 1970s.

More than a decade later, Julia Misley says those same words support her allegations of grooming, coercion and abuse. While most of the lawsuit was recently dismissed, one California claim remains active ahead of an August 2026 trial.

'Teen Bride' Memoir Quotes Become Key Evidence

The renewed focus on the case comes after a California judge dismissed most of Julia Misley's claims against Steven Tyler, ruling many allegations fell outside the statute of limitations. But one accusation tied to a 1974 incident in California will proceed to trial on 31 August 2026.

Misley, formerly known as Julia Holcomb, first sued Tyler in 2022. She alleges the rock star groomed her after they met at an Aerosmith concert in Portland in 1973, when she had just turned 16 and Tyler was in his mid-20s. According to the lawsuit, Tyler became her legal guardian so he could take her across state lines while touring with the band.

The case gained fresh attention because of passages from Tyler's 2011 memoir, Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?, where he openly described the relationship.

'She was my heart's desire, my partner in crimes of passion,' Tyler wrote. 'I was so in love I almost took a teen bride.'

In another section, he recalled her parents signing guardianship papers 'so I wouldn't get arrested if I took her out of state.'

Misley's legal team argues the memoir effectively confirms key parts of her allegations involving grooming, sexual exploitation and abuse of power.

Misley Details Lasting Trauma

The lawsuit also claims Misley became pregnant during the relationship and underwent a pressured abortion. She says Tyler later publicised their relationship in his memoir without her consent, causing additional emotional distress decades later.

Her attorney, Jeff Anderson, said the remaining claim still represents 'an unwavering pursuit of truth and justice.'

Tyler has denied allegations of non-consensual assault. His attorney, David Long-Daniels, described the recent ruling as 'a massive win,' noting that '99.9%' of the claims were dismissed before trial.

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Online Debate Intensifies

The story has exploded across social media, where many readers are stunned by how openly the Aerosmith singer described the relationship years before the lawsuit surfaced.

Online discussions have also reignited wider conversations about 1970s rock culture, consent laws and how relationships involving teenage girls were normalised around powerful musicians at the time.

Some readers argue the memoir passages read very differently in 2026 than they did when the book was first released in 2011.

Old Rock Culture Under New Attention

The lawsuit has also reignited debate about how relationships between teenage girls and adult rock stars were discussed publicly during the 1970s.

At the time, many stories involving musicians and underage fans were often framed as part of rock-and-roll culture rather than questioned through a legal or ethical lens. That is one reason Tyler's memoir excerpts are drawing such intense attention now.

Readers online have pointed out that the Aerosmith singer did not appear to treat the relationship as secretive or controversial when writing about it in 2011.

Instead, the passages were presented as part of his larger life story.

Furthermore, the trial is expected to draw significant attention later this summer, especially as Tyler's own published words continue to dominate public discussion surrounding the case.