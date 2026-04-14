With Ruby Rose's sexual assault allegation against Katy Perry continuing to draw public attention, two additional women have come forward on Threads with accounts of separate alleged incidents of unwanted physical contact by the singer, adding collective weight to a controversy Perry's representative has firmly denied. The accounts were posted by users @lost_dogs_home and @jordana_l_moore, and screenshots were shared widely on X.

The incidents described in both accounts occurred in approximately 2010, predating Rose's allegation.

Two More Women Detail Katy Perry's Alleged Harassment

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In the wake of Rose's statement against Perry, two additional women took to social media to voice their support for the 'Orange Is the New Black' actress. These individuals detailed specific instances of what they characterised as unsolicited and inappropriate physical contact. Screenshots of their testimonies on Threads were shared on X (formerly Twitter). IBTimes UK could not independently verify these claims.

One woman claimed that the 'Dark Horse' singer attended a queer party she hosted in 2010. They posed for photos and she was 'a bit taken aback' when Perry reportedly 'rested her hand on the top of my [pubic] bone.' Later that night, a friend complained of 'being groped.'

'Ruby Rose, I was told, was outside, sick, and never came inside. I stand with Ruby,' @lost_dogs_home wrote on Thread.

Another woman shared her 'insane Katy Perry experience' and announced 'I absolutely believe @rubyrose.' @jordana_l_moore claimed she was friends with a few members of The Go-Go's, including its drummer, Gina Schock, who received VIP tickets when Perry was playing at The Fillmore, early in her career.

They had fun, and since her friend and Perry shared a manager, the latter asked them to meet the 'Firework' hitmaker. During the encounter, Perry reportedly asked, 'You do DRAG?' grabbed her hand, pulled her away from Schock, and took her to Perry's dressing room.

'Here's where it gets even weirder,' the second woman wrote. 'Katy opens a giant road case of her costumes. She pulls out the banana skirt costume and hands it to me ordering me to "Put this on!"'

She was reportedly hesitant because she thought it would not fit. The manager told Perry to sign the posters for the fans upstairs, but the singer allegedly started pulling at her jeans. She was 'relieved' when the manager led Perry away from her.

'I feel relieved that I'm not going to be forced into a tutti fruity costume that absolutely won't fit me and I'm shaken,' the woman continued.

She was also surprised that Perry found her more interesting than Schock, who is an 'absolute legend of a drummer.' When the woman reunited with Schock, the latter was reportedly 'as weirded out as me.'

'The point here is that I have experienced her not understanding consent first hand and I have no doubt she assaulted Ruby,' @jordana_l_moore concluded.

🚨BREAKING: After Ruby Rose’s allegation, two more women are accusing Katy Perry of harassing them. Read their statements below carefully to understand pic.twitter.com/MSvkstls0f — Avid ( Fan Account ) (@new_avid) April 14, 2026

Ruby Rose's Sexual Assault Allegation

The current controversy against Katy Perry was ignited by a response to a feature published in Complex. The article described Perry's reaction to Justin Bieber's Coachella performance. Upon reading the coverage, Ruby Rose used her social media platform to level a sexual assault allegation against the singer.

'Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s--- what she thinks,' Rose commented.

The 'John Wick: Chapter 2' actress said she was 'only in my early 20s' when the incident happened and it took her nearly 20 years to share it publicly.

'Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault take,' she added.

Rose said she had finalised her reports with the police and would no longer comment publicly on the matter. In her latest post on Threads, she warned her supporters that it might appear she was ignoring their messages, describing the silence as 'a standard request from the police.'

'I can start the healing process now. And temporary move forward,' Rose added. 'I love you all so much.'

Ruby Rose has accused Katy Perry of sexually assaulting her around 20 years ago.



She alleges Perry rubbed her “disgusting v**ina” on her face, causing Rose to vomit. She adds that she filed a police report regarding the incident a few hours ago. pic.twitter.com/2qeRxhBm7E — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 13, 2026

Katy Perry Denies Allegation

A representative for Katy Perry has responded to the mounting pressure by issuing a firm rebuttal of all claims. The spokesperson described the allegations as false and cautioned against the spread of defamatory information.

'The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous, reckless lies,' Perry's rep said. 'Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.'