LeBron James is widely expected to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers beyond the upcoming NBA free agency period, according to growing sentiment around the league. With fewer than two weeks remaining before free agency officially opens, reports suggest there is increasing confidence that the four-time NBA champion will agree a new deal to continue his tenure in Los Angeles.

Speaking on ESPN's 'NBA Today' programme on Wednesday, veteran NBA insider Marc J. Spears indicated that league sources believe James is likely to stay with the Lakers rather than test the open market.

'I'm hearing that he's likely coming back,' Spears said during the broadcast, referring to James' future in Los Angeles.

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A Reunion With An Old Pal

Spears also suggested that veteran forward Kevin Love could emerge as a potential Lakers target, raising the prospect of a reunion between two key members of the Cleveland Cavaliers side that won the 2016 NBA Championship.

'Kevin Love could likely be joining the Lakers too,' Spears added.

A move for Love would reunite him with James nearly a decade after their championship success in Cleveland. The pair played together for four seasons with the Cavaliers, reaching four consecutive NBA Finals between 2015 and 2018 and delivering the franchise's first NBA title.

However, any potential move for the 37-year-old Love would likely be assessed against concerns surrounding his durability. Injuries have significantly limited his availability in recent years. During the 2024-25 season, Love appeared in just 37 games, continuing a trend that has seen him struggle to remain consistently healthy.

Over the past decade, Love only had three 60-game seasons, a statistic that may give front offices pause despite his experience, leadership qualities and floor-spacing ability as a veteran big man.

LeBron Staying In LA Is Still Not Concrete

While the Lakers remain the favourites to retain James, speculation regarding alternative destinations has persisted. The Cavs and Golden State Warriors have frequently been mentioned as potential landing spots should the NBA's all-time leading scorer consider leaving La-La Land.

A return to Cleveland would carry obvious emotional appeal. James led the Cavaliers to their only NBA championship in 2016 and remains closely associated with the franchise. Meanwhile, a move to Golden State would pair him with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, creating one of the league's most star-studded veteran cores.

Financial realities, however, may significantly limit those possibilities. Both the Cavaliers and Warriors are projected to operate above the NBA salary cap, restricting their ability to offer James a lucrative contract in free agency.

The Lakers are believed to be in a far stronger financial position. Reports indicate that Los Angeles could create approximately £37.5 million ($50 million) in salary cap space, providing greater flexibility to negotiate a new contract with James while continuing to reshape the roster around its veteran superstar.

However, questions remain regarding the franchise's long-term priorities. It was previously reported that securing guard Austin Reaves for long term is the Lakers front office's main goal and not re-signing James.

All told, it's still hard to tell if the NBA's all-time leading scorer would still suit up for the Lakers in his 24th season in the league.