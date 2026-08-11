Sofia Murillo, a 17-year-old Colombian beauty influencer with more than 250,000 followers, died alongside her mother and grandmother when a sightseeing helicopter crashed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Murillo was travelling with Wendy Manrique, 37, and Rocio Cubillos, 59, when the aircraft went down in a wooded area near the Vista Chinesa scenic overlook on 8 August. The pilot, Alessandro Rocha, also died.

The family was reportedly on holiday in Brazil and had booked a 20-minute sightseeing flight to see Christ the Redeemer from the air.

The tragedy came less than two months after American singer Oliver Tree, 32, and Argentine YouTuber Gaspi, 23, were killed in a separate helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro. The two incidents are not believed to be connected.

Who Was Sofia Murillo?

The Bogotá, Colombia-based influencer had built a following on TikTok and Instagram under the name Sofi Chic, where she shared beauty tips, make-up tutorials, personal care advice and cosmetic reviews.

Her combined audience across the two platforms had grown to more than 250,000 followers, establishing her as a rising young creator in the beauty and lifestyle space.

Murillo's content focused on beauty and self-care, with product recommendations mixed with glimpses into her daily routine. Her final known TikTok post was a video showing her gym routine, shared on 5 August, three days before the fatal crash.

Following news of her death, followers flooded her social media accounts with tributes, remembering the impact of her beauty advice and the connection she had built with her audience.

'My beautiful Sofi,' one person wrote. 'There's a party in heaven because you're there. We'll miss you so much.'

Another follower wrote: 'I'm going to miss your tips, Sofi. You were one of the few who managed to boost my self-esteem with your advice. I'm going to miss you so much.'

What Happened in the Brazil Helicopter Crash?

Murillo, her mother and grandmother were taking the first of two planned helicopter flights during the family holiday. The helicopter could carry only three passengers, so the six relatives were divided into two groups.

Read more Who Is Victor Wao? Oliver Tree's Friend Who Narrowly Escaped Fatal Helicopter Crash in Brazil After Fear of Flying Decision Who Is Victor Wao? Oliver Tree's Friend Who Narrowly Escaped Fatal Helicopter Crash in Brazil After Fear of Flying Decision

Her uncle Victor Manrique, his wife and their 15-year-old daughter remained at the hangar waiting for a second flight when the crash occurred. They reportedly learned about the tragedy while waiting for their turn.

The family had arranged the flight to see Rio's landmarks from above. The first group took off at around 11:00am before the helicopter crashed into a remote, wooded area near Vista Chinesa and burst into flames.

The incident followed another fatal helicopter crash in Rio on 14 June, when two helicopters collided in mid-air, killing all six people aboard, including Tree and Gaspi. Brazilian authorities launched an investigation into that crash, with the cause still under investigation.

Investigation Underway

The cause of Murillo's helicopter crash has not yet been established.

A lawyer for tour operator Voo Rio Panorâmico said the company had the required operating permits, the aircraft's maintenance was up to date, and Rocha was properly licensed to fly, according to People's report of local media coverage.

Brazil's Aeronautical Accidents Investigation and Prevention Center and Rio de Janeiro's Civil Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.