Placards calling for the deaths of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have emerged during the state funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, thrusting the solemn ceremony into the centre of an already volatile geopolitical crisis.

The signs, carried by some mourners during the funeral procession through Tehran, have renewed attention on Khamenei's revenge threats at a time when US officials continue to monitor potential threats linked to Iran.

While the slogans reflected the views of some participants, they also underscored the enduring hostility that has defined relations between Tehran, Washington and Jerusalem for years.

Kill them like dogs': Khamenei funeral mourners offer land for Trump and Netanyahu's headshttps://t.co/1wpmd9UeW1 — THE LOCAL REPORT ARTICLES (@thelocalreport8) July 6, 2026

Revenge Slogans Overshadow National Mourning

What was intended as a final farewell to Iran's late supreme leader has increasingly taken on a political tone.

As Khamenei's flag-draped coffin made its way through the Iranian capital aboard a truck, thousands of mourners dressed in black lined the streets, waving Iranian flags, holding portraits of the late leader and reaching out to touch the coffin, a gesture many Shiite Muslims regard as a blessing.

Amid the crowds, 'Death to Trump' signs and 'Death to Netanyahu' signs stood out as powerful symbols of anger following months of heightened conflict in the region.

The funeral, which began on Friday, will conclude later this week with Khamenei's burial at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, his birthplace. Authorities closed major roads and restricted Tehran's airspace to accommodate the multi-day ceremonies.

A Show Of Strength After War

Iranian officials have described the funeral as one of the largest public gatherings in the country's modern history, claiming up to 15 million people could attend. That figure has not been independently verified, although journalists on the ground reported hundreds of thousands taking part in the nearly 20-kilometre Iran funeral procession.

Moreover, the scale of the crowds would likely be seen by Iranian leaders as evidence that recent military pressure had failed to weaken the government. Iran's leadership believes attempts by the United States and Israel to undermine the Islamic Republic have instead strengthened public solidarity. He said officials are likely to argue that Khamenei's death has galvanised support rather than diminished it.

Some Iranians interviewed during the funeral also expressed concern that the recent conflict had strengthened the government's position, illustrating the complex political mood inside the country.

Why Trump Remains A Target

The appearance of the revenge placards is particularly significant because US monitoring of Iran threats has remained active for years.

American intelligence and law enforcement agencies have continued tracking potential threats against Trump and other former US officials since January 2020, when Trump authorised the drone strike near Baghdad International Airport that killed General Qassem Soleimani, one of Iran's most powerful military commanders.

Iranian leaders vowed revenge after Soleimani's death, although Tehran has repeatedly denied allegations that it has plotted to assassinate Trump.

Against that backdrop, the latest Trump Iran threats have drawn renewed scrutiny, even though the signs displayed during the funeral do not themselves represent an official statement by the Iranian government.

Netanyahu Also Draws Fury

Benjamin Netanyahu has likewise become a focal point of public anger inside Iran following the latest confrontation between Iran and Israel.

The revenge slogans directed at both leaders reflected the broader hostility surrounding the recent conflict, which has deepened already severe Iran–Israel tensions and heightened concerns over the possibility of further escalation across the region.

While mourners gathered in Tehran, violence continued elsewhere. Lebanese state media reported that four people were killed after an Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle in Nabatieh, despite a ceasefire agreement intended to reduce hostilities in southern Lebanon. Israel had not commented on the reported strike at the time.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu sought to downplay recent criticism from US Vice President JD Vance, who suggested Israel had become increasingly isolated internationally. The Israeli prime minister said he respected Vance but disagreed with some of his comments, while describing Trump as 'the greatest friend we ever had in the White House'.

More Than A Funeral

Khamenei's funeral has become far more than a national act of remembrance. It has evolved into a highly symbolic display of political resilience, with Iran's leadership presenting the enormous crowds as evidence that the country remains united despite war, international pressure and the loss of its most influential figure.

As the procession continues towards Khamenei's burial in Mashhad, the revenge signs displayed in Tehran are likely to keep international attention fixed not only on Iran's future leadership, but also on whether increasingly charged rhetoric could further inflame an already fragile region.