Donald Trump was accused of having 'lost control of the war in Iran' on Monday after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu authorised strikes in response to Iranian ballistic missiles, apparently defying Trump's public insistence that Israel should hold fire.

Tensions between Iran, Israel and the United States have been building for months. The US and Israel carried out joint strikes on several key Iranian sites in February, prompting Iran to retaliate by hitting targets across the region and closing the Strait of Hormuz. A ceasefire was agreed in April, but it has remained fragile, with no long-term peace deal in place and each side testing how far it can push without triggering a wider regional conflict.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump says HE CALLS THE SHOTS, not Israel — FT interview



“I decide. I decide everything. He doesn’t decide.”



"Netanyahu will have no choice but to accept an Iran deal. I call the shots. I call all the shots. Bibi does not."



47 is now holding discussions… pic.twitter.com/NdjQW8SGEG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 7, 2026

Netanyahu's Response Exposes Trump's Blunt Claim

The latest row began when Iran launched ballistic missiles at Israel, a close US ally and central player in Washington's Middle East strategy. In an interview with the Financial Times, Trump tried to project full control over the crisis, insisting that Netanyahu 'doesn't call the shots.'

'He won't have any choice. I call the shots. I call all the shots. He [Netanyahu] doesn't call the shots,' Trump said, suggesting that the Israeli leader would have to accept whatever deal the US ultimately strikes with Tehran.

That boast has aged badly. Netanyahu has now responded militarily to the Iranian attack, despite Trump's demand that he refrain. There is no indication in the material provided that the Israeli prime minister publicly acknowledged Trump's remarks or treated them as binding. Instead, his decision to hit back has been interpreted by some commentators as a direct snub to the president's authority.

The missiles fired by Iran were described as the most serious breach of the ceasefire so far. With Israel now striking back, observers fear the region is sliding towards what one online critic called 'full fledged war,' despite Trump's repeated claim that Iran is 'begging to make a deal.'

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"You're either crooked or you're stupid. Let's call it quits. Because I've had enough. Thank you darling," he tells her."



"I traveled… pic.twitter.com/qQaNIDnX4y — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 7, 2026

Online Critics Say Trump Was 'Humiliated'

The sharpest criticism has come from a US social media commentator known as Hal, who posts under the name Hal for NY. In a widely shared video, he claimed Trump had been 'humiliated' and 'embarrassed on the world stage' as Netanyahu ignored his appeal not to retaliate.

'Donald Trump just got humiliated on the world stage as Netanyahu defied his demand that he not respond to Iran,' Hal argued in the video. He recapped the sequence as he saw it: 'Iran attacked Israel with ballistic missiles, and Donald Trump immediately came out and told the world Netanyahu doesn't call the shots, I call the shots, and I'm telling him not to respond.'

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He went on, 'Well Netanyahu told Trump to pound sand, and has responded, and we are back to full fledged war. Donald Trump has absolutely no control.' The phrase 'pound sand' was Hal's characterisation of Netanyahu's stance rather than a confirmed quote from the Israeli leader.

Hal accused Trump of misleading Americans about Iran's intentions. 'He has told the American people, and the world, that Iran is begging to make a deal, and yet Iran continues to attack countries in the Middle East,' he said. 'Then he tells the world I call the shots, not Netanyahu. He'll do what I say. Netanyahu shows him otherwise. This is an embarrassing moment for Donald Trump.'

He broadened his criticism to the US role in general, warning that Washington's influence was ebbing. 'More importantly, the US is losing its standing in the world, as we are no longer being listened to. We are being completely ignored in a moment where we should be in charge.'

The video has attracted thousands of views and a torrent of bleak comments. One viewer wrote, 'Losing? It was lost many months ago.' Another said, 'Trump himself is the embarrassing moment.' A third lamented, 'America is gone.' A fourth declared, 'The US is now irrelevant on the world stage.'

These are, of course, strongly worded political opinions rather than established fact, and nothing in the material provided confirms that US influence has definitively 'collapsed.' They do, however, capture a mood of disillusion among some online audiences watching Trump's claims of dominance collide with the reality of a stubborn and heavily armed ally acting in its own interest.

Trump Insists Iran Strikes Won't Derail a Deal

Despite the escalating tit-for-tat between Iran and Israel, Trump has insisted that the missile barrage and Israeli reply will not derail his push for a deal with Tehran. Asked by the Financial Times whether the attacks had changed anything, he replied, 'It's not going to have any impact on the deal.'

On the missile strikes themselves, Trump struck a dismissive note. 'We'll see how it ends up,' he said, adding that the attacks on Israel 'did not kick at all.'

That framing sits uneasily alongside images of missiles in the sky and the language of 'full fledged war' used by critics such as Hal. Whether Trump's confidence reflects quiet diplomatic progress or simple political bravado is impossible to verify from the available information. Nothing is confirmed yet, so much of the talk around who really 'calls the shots' in this conflict should be taken with a grain of salt.

What can be said with certainty is that Israel has acted, Iran has escalated, and Trump's declaration of absolute control looks far less convincing today than when he first delivered it into a microphone.