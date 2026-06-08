US President Donald Trump has confirmed that both Israel and Iran are seeking an immediate ceasefire, with peace negotiations now proceeding between Washington and Tehran. Iran's military command announced it was halting offensive operations against Israel after the two nations exchanged strikes for the first time since an April truce.

Iranian missiles targeted northern Israel on Sunday night, prompting Israel to launch retaliatory strikes on strategic defence systems within Iran's borders.

Trump Announces Ceasefire Push on Truth Social

President Trump posted on Truth Social that 'Both sides, Israel and Iran, are looking to do an immediate CEASEFIRE!' and stated peace negotiations are proceeding between Washington and Tehran. He warned the talks could still be derailed by 'ignorance or stupidity getting in its way' but expressed optimism that a resolution should come quickly.

On Truth Social, US President Donald Trump posts, "Both sides, Israel and Iran, are looking to do an immediate CEASEFIRE! Final negotiations on “Peace” are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way. The Blockade will remain in place and in full force and… pic.twitter.com/LWgnSWtFol — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2026

Minutes before the ceasefire announcement, Trump urged both nations to immediately stop shooting and communicated directly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, asking him to withhold missile fire amid ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran, a significant diplomatic intervention.

The strikes came after Israel hit Beirut's southern suburbs early Monday in response to missile fire from Tehran, which had targeted northern Israel and triggered explosions in central regions.

Iran Halts Military Operation After Israel Strikes Beirut

Maj Gen Ali Abdollahi, leader of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya joint military command, said the armed forces had halted operations against Israel following what it called a 'painful response' to Israeli strikes in Lebanon. He warned that operations could resume if Israeli aggression did not stop: 'The cessation of armed forces operations is announced. However, it is emphasised that if the aggression and acts of malice continue, including in southern Lebanon, much more severe and crushing measures than before will be forthcoming.' The Strait of Hormuz blockade will remain in place at full force until a deal is reached between Washington and Tehran.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed the newly elected representatives of the 12th Parliament, saying the war had been exhausting and painful for the Iranian people. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran was ready for negotiations but warned that blockade and military pressure would not work; comments that suggested Iran remains committed to diplomatic channels despite the escalation.

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Tehran warned of retaliation after Israel struck Beirut's southern suburbs, with the Iranian military stating that if Israel or its supporters carried out further aggression and hostile acts, including in southern Lebanon, then much more severe and crushing measures than before will follow. The Strait of Hormuz blockade will remain in place at full force until a deal is reached between Washington and Tehran.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed the newly elected representatives of the 12th Parliament of Iran (Majlis) saying that the war had been exhausting and painful for the Iranian people, while Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran was ready for negotiations but warned that blockade and military pressure would not work. His comments suggested Iran remains committed to diplomatic channels despite the military escalation.

The IDF reported that three waves of Iranian missiles targeted the country overnight, with explosions heard in central Israel as Israeli air defences sought to intercept the incoming fire. In an official statement posted on X, the IDF said: 'The IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat' and 'The Air Force has so far intercepted all missiles launched from Iran.'

🚨 Sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. https://t.co/BtjlfxOegW — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 7, 2026

April Ceasefire Leads to First Post-Truce Clash

The conflict has dragged on since 28 February 2026, when the United States and Israel began joint military strikes on Iran, prompting Tehran to strike Israel and US military sites across the region.

Iran and Israel exchanged strikes on Sunday night for the first time since the April ceasefire, the most serious escalation since the truce began two months ago. Israel alleged that Iran had repeatedly breached the agreement with its attacks on Lebanon, while Iran pointed to Israeli strikes on Beirut as the provocation.

No casualties have been reported from the Sunday night exchange of fire, with Israeli authorities confirming that air defence systems successfully intercepted all incoming Iranian missiles. Iranian sources said a missile struck near a nuclear facility during the exchange.

The broader conflict, however, has taken a heavier toll over previous weeks. US and Israeli joint strikes on Iran beginning 28 February 2026 killed more than 25 people in Iranian territory. In response to those earlier strikes, Tehran launched missile fire on Israel, killing at least two people in Haifa during the initial escalation, not the recent exchange.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there are 'some good signs' in peace talks with Iran, though he cautioned against excessive optimism.

The April ceasefire included a two-week agreement brokered by Pakistan beginning on 8 April 2026, while a separate ceasefire in Lebanon began on 16 April 2026. Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps said it had concluded its latest military operation against Israel but warned it could inflict a far more crushing response if aggression continues.