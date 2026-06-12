Human remains discovered inside a sleeping bag in Washington state's Olympic National Park have finally been identified 26 years after they were first recovered, following a breakthrough in forensic genealogy that solved a long-standing cold case.

Authorities confirmed that the remains belong to Joseph Louis Serrao Jr., originally from Hawaii, who had been missing since 1998. The case had remained unresolved for decades after skeletal remains were found deep in the backcountry along the Sol Duc River, an area known for its remote and difficult terrain.

DNA Breakthrough Solves Decades-Old Mystery

The identification was achieved using forensic genealogy, a method that analyses DNA to identify possible living relatives of unidentified individuals. The technique has increasingly been used in cold case investigations across the United States.

In this case, an anthropologist with Washington's medical examiner's office submitted a DNA sample for advanced testing in 2024. The sample was processed by forensic laboratory Othram, which specialises in identifying unknown individuals through genetic analysis.

By 2025, investigators had identified potential relatives of the deceased. Subsequent DNA comparisons with family members across several US states, including Hawaii, confirmed the identity of Joseph Serrao Jr.

Authorities said the case was resolved through coordinated work between the National Park Service, King County medical examiner's office and forensic scientists.

Sleeping Bag Discovery in 2000

The remains were originally discovered in July 2000 by a researcher in a remote section of Olympic National Park. The site was located near the Sol Duc River, an area accessible only by backcountry travel.

The body was found inside a sleeping bag placed within a tent. Alongside the remains were several personal items, including binoculars, a day hiking backpack, a shoulder bag, a folding saw, a blanket and winter clothing.

The isolated location and the condition of the remains made immediate identification difficult for investigators at the time.

Early Investigation Failed to Identify Victim

Initial forensic analysis suggested the remains belonged to a male aged between 30 and 50 years old. Investigators estimated the individual had died between six months and two years before being discovered.

However, the case quickly reached an impasse. Authorities were unable to extract usable fingerprints, and DNA testing technology at the time was not advanced enough to generate a clear identification.

Despite investigative efforts, no matches were found, and the identity of the man remained unknown for more than two decades.

Cold Case Reopened as Forensic Science Advances

The investigation was later revisited as forensic technology improved significantly, particularly in DNA sequencing and genealogical tracing techniques.

In 2024, officials re-examined the evidence and submitted samples for advanced DNA analysis through Othram. The renewed testing marked a turning point in the long-unsolved case.

Within a year, genetic genealogy techniques helped narrow down potential family lines, allowing investigators to locate relatives of the deceased. Further DNA comparisons confirmed the match to Joseph Serrao Jr., born in December 1960.

Family Identified After Decades of Uncertainty

Following the genetic match, investigators contacted relatives in multiple states, including Hawaii, to confirm Serrao's identity through additional DNA testing.

Family members had not heard from him since 1998, the year he was last seen. The confirmation brought closure to a case that had remained unresolved for nearly three decades.

Officials have not released details regarding the circumstances surrounding his death, and investigations into the case remain ongoing.

Authorities Praise Persistence in Long-Running Investigation

The National Park Service highlighted the importance of continued efforts in cold cases involving unidentified remains.

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Debra Flowers, deputy chief of the agency's criminal investigative division, said in a statement that investigators remained committed to identifying the individual despite the passage of time. She noted that cooperation between agencies and advances in forensic science were key to resolving the case.

Olympic National Park, where the remains were found, is known for its rugged wilderness and dense forest terrain, which can make search and recovery operations extremely challenging.