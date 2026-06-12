American professional golfer Phil Mickelson has reportedly been expelled from a private California golf club following allegations that he made unwanted physical contact with a female employee, triggering fresh scrutiny of the six-time major champion's conduct away from the course.

The decision by The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe marks a significant development in the public profile of the 55-year-old golfer, who has been largely absent from competition this season amid a reported family health matter.

Mickelson's removal from the club comes after an internal investigation into an incident alleged to have taken place earlier this spring.

Allegations of Incident at Private Club

Phil Mickelson is accused of approaching a female employee at The Farms Golf Club and making non-consensual and inappropriate physical contact in the clubhouse environment, according to a report cited by Golf Digest.

Sources claim the employee rejected the interaction and reported the incident to her supervisors shortly afterwards.

The alleged conduct is said to have occurred earlier this year at the exclusive San Diego County venue, which has long been associated with elite golfers and private membership.

Golf Digest reported that it verified the identity of the employee but did not publish her name to protect her privacy, and that she declined to take part in the reporting process.

Club Investigation and Expulsion Decision

The Farms Golf Club is reported to have launched an internal investigation immediately after the complaint was raised.

According to the report, club officials reviewed the matter and later confronted Mickelson on the course.

Following the investigation, Mickelson was told to leave the premises and was removed from membership.

The club later confirmed to Golf Digest that it had acted following a staff complaint of member misconduct and had taken what it described as decisive action to protect staff welfare and privacy.

In a statement provided to Golf Digest, the club said it had conducted a thorough and independent investigation and that the individual involved was no longer a member. It added that it would not comment further to protect the privacy of those involved.

'Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action. This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club,' the statement reads.

Mickelson's Response and Ongoing Absence

A spokesperson for Mickelson told Golf Digest that any misunderstanding had been resolved, describing the situation as cleared up.

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'Any misunderstanding has been cleared up. Phil continues to attend to a family health matter and is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf,' said the spokesperson.

The golfer himself has not issued a detailed public statement addressing the allegations.

Mickelson has also been dealing with a separate, undisclosed family health matter, which has significantly limited his appearances in professional golf this year.

He did not compete in several major tournaments, including the Masters and PGA Championship, and his return to full competition remains uncertain.

Police Review and Findings

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office confirmed it had previously looked into the allegation. However, authorities stated they found no evidence that an assault had taken place at the time of the initial inquiry.

Officials also said they would be willing to investigate further if additional information or evidence were presented.

Law enforcement encouraged anyone with relevant information to come forward to assist any potential review.

Private Club Membership and Next Steps

The Farms Golf Club, located around 10 miles from Torrey Pines in San Diego County, is known for its exclusivity and high-profile membership base.

The expulsion of Mickelson underscores the seriousness with which private clubs typically treat allegations involving staff conduct.

Further developments remain unclear, including whether Mickelson will issue a fuller response or whether any additional legal or administrative action will follow.

His future participation in professional golf continues to be uncertain as he remains absent from the current season.