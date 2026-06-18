Prince William's exuberant football celebrations in Istanbul and reports of secret pub visits in disguise have reportedly left an exhausted King Charles 'at his wit's end' with his heir, with one royal insider claiming the monarch is increasingly worried about his son's behaviour and priorities. Behind the scenes, they say, Charles fears William's off‑duty antics risk clashing with the image of a future king at a moment when the monarchy is under intense pressure.

Tensions between King Charles and Prince William have been reported for months. Earlier this year, briefings suggested they were clashing over strategy, including claims that William urged his father to scale back overseas travel and prioritise his health, advice allegedly overridden with encouragement from Queen Camilla. This is playing out against a backdrop of a slimmed-down monarchy, ongoing scrutiny of royal workloads and unresolved fallout from Prince Harry's departure from frontline duties.

Those pressures form the backdrop to the latest round of claims about how Prince William is spending his downtime and how far he is prepared to push back against his father's expectations.

King Charles Fears 'Secret Pub' Trips Undercut William's Future King Image

The immediate trigger for the latest concerns was Prince William's highly visible night out at the Europa League Final in Istanbul. The 43‑year‑old Prince of Wales was photographed in the stands with close friends as Aston Villa secured the trophy, roaring with delight, jumping up and baring his teeth in celebration.

For ordinary fans that is standard matchday behaviour. For a future king, the images have prompted renewed debate about image and restraint, especially when set alongside a series of claims about his life away from the cameras.

Days after the match, a report surfaced outlining how Prince William allegedly relaxes off duty. Some details suggested a relatively quiet domestic routine, including low‑key supermarket visits, cooking at home with Catherine, Princess of Wales, and dinners with wealthy friends known by nicknames such as 'Rocky' and 'Dawsey'.

This might be the BEST video angle of Prince William singing in celebration of the Aston Villa win. He really is the cool fun prince. 😎 pic.twitter.com/6uuPpMqGTf — Team Golden Goddess (@DancingInfinit1) May 23, 2026

Other details were more colourful. According to a source quoted in Closer, William is said to enjoy 'the odd pint of Stella Artois' and to occasionally visit pubs in disguise. The alleged disguises reportedly include growing or shaving off a beard, wearing a hat and glasses and, at times, adopting what was described as an 'iffy' Welsh accent to avoid being recognised.

For many, that might sound like a prince trying to blend in for a quiet pint. For King Charles, 77, it is reportedly a serious misstep. The insider told Closer that the monarch views his son's supposed 'Where's William?' antics as 'not befitting' an heir to the throne and out of step with the seriousness of the moment.

'Charles is not in the mood to indulge anyone, including William. The monarchy is facing challenges on every front and he wants everyone to dig deep and do their duty,' the source said.

'The fact that William is sneaking off in disguises to have pints with his mates was the last straw for him. He genuinely cannot understand why the future King would be wasting time playing secret agent like some schoolboy when there is so much work to be done. He thinks it looks immature and frankly not befitting a fully grown man destined to inherit the throne.'

Nothing in these accounts has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace, so the claims remain unverified. However, the language used by those speaking to Closer is unusually direct.

'Buffoonish' Behaviour, Missed Trips And Clashing Views Of Duty

The insider claimed Charles has privately branded some of Prince William's alleged off‑duty behaviour 'buffoonish' and part of a wider struggle over how much responsibility the King should pass on.

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According to the source, William believes his father has 'reneged' on a promise to share more power, triggering 'a very clear shift' in his attitude. 'He's become much more difficult... he's angry and trying to punish him for it by being less available,' the insider said.

They added that William finds any suggestion he is not pulling his weight 'pretty offensive', given his long‑running charity work and the added pressure of supporting the Princess of Wales through her 2024 cancer diagnosis while raising three young children. 'Charles is fed up with the excuses and just wants William to toughen up and get on with the job and that includes following orders,' the source said.

Part of the dispute reportedly centres on overseas travel. William has focused heavily on the Earthshot Prize, launched in 2020 to support 'ground‑breaking eco‑initiatives' worldwide, and many of his major trips have been tied to that rather than traditional diplomatic tours.

That emphasis has drawn criticism. Daily Mail columnist Ephraim Hardcastle recently claimed William declined a possible visit to Jamaica six months after Hurricane Melissa hit last October. A royal source quoted by Closer said this was now 'a particular source of concern to the Foreign Office who have struggled to get him on a plane to spread some royal limelight'.

'The big overseas trips have been exclusively to do with his Earthshot Prize but he has made eight visits to watch rugby or football,' the insider said.

From Charles's point of view, the same source suggested, overseas diplomacy and visible outreach are central to being monarch. The issue is not William going to pubs, but how he allegedly does it.

'If William had gone into a pub as himself, to watch a game and meet the people on the up and up Charles would have no issues,' the insider claimed. 'It's the silly disguise and the refusal to interact that sends the wrong message in his book, as though William thinks mingling is beneath him.'

The source said Charles has been urging senior royals to 'be seen as an asset to the country right now' and is struggling with what he sees as his son's reluctance to match that. The King is described as 'at his wit's end over William's attitude in general' and 'threatening to take some action if William doesn't shape up', though no specific measures were mentioned.

Prince William, who visited Saudi Arabia in February, is said to be pushing back. The insider reported that he is 'fighting tooth and nail' against claims he is not pulling his weight and believes his schedule shows he is 'working as hard, or harder, than anyone else'.

'He feels he's proven himself enough to have earned the right to set his own priorities and carve out a life beyond royal duty, and he doesn't appreciate his father or anyone in The Firm trying to micromanage him,' the source said. 'He believes he's earned the right to have some time off. For Charles it's all posturing and doesn't take away from the fact that William needs to show the qualities of a King, all eyes are on him.'