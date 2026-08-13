Bonnie Tyler's 1983 power ballad 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' saw UK streams surge by 94% on 12 August 2026, as a major solar eclipse crossed Britain, according to Spotify data. The spike came just five weeks after the Welsh singer's death, aged 75, on 8 July 2026, and coincided with more than 90% of the Sun being obscured across the country.

The song recorded the biggest overall jump in total streams among a group of eclipse-themed tracks described as 'celestial anthems' by Spotify. It also enjoyed a 14% uplift in streams worldwide.

Other songs saw even sharper percentage rises in the UK. Evolfo's 'Moon Eclipsed the Sun' climbed 12,817%, followed by Chris Staples' 'Dark Side of the Moon' at 2,805%, Pink Floyd's 'Eclipse' at 594%, Delta Goodrem's 'Eclipse' at 104% and Bill Withers' 'Ain't No Sunshine' at 17%.

The UK and Europe have witnessed their most dramatic solar eclipse in nearly 30 years, with millions thought to have seen the event. In the UK, viewers saw a partial eclipse that peaked shortly after 19:00 BST, with more than 90% of the Sun covered by the Moon in most areas.

Song Echoes Through Mumbles as Eclipse Darkens Sky

In Mumbles, Swansea, where Tyler once lived, her friend, musician Mal Pope, reported hearing the song playing throughout the village as children and adults sang along. Pope described the timing as a 'fitting treat', adding that it felt as though 'the sky came out in sympathy' with a community still mourning her death.

The eclipse was the most significant seen in the UK since 1999 and lasted around one hour and 50 minutes. More than 90% of the Sun was obscured nationally between 6.00pm and 8.15pm, rising to 94% to 96% in Cornwall, Devon and the Channel Islands.

Some Cornwall spectators improvised viewing tools from pizza trays and altered cereal boxes. The event took place during record temperatures and Britain's fifth heatwave of the year.

From Nosferatu Origins To Power Station Staircase

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'Total Eclipse of the Heart' was written by producer Jim Steinman in summer 1982.

He repurposed a melody from an abandoned musical adaptation of Nosferatu, calling the track a 'fever song' and 'an exorcism you can dance to'.

Tyler sought out Steinman after admiring his work on Meat Loaf's Bat Out of Hell, and he agreed after hearing the 'Janis Joplin'-like power in her voice.

It was recorded at the Power Station studio in New York, where engineers John Jansen and Neil Dorfsman used the building's echoey stairwells to achieve its reverb-heavy sound.

Canadian vocalist Rory Dodd, who sang the 'turn around' refrain, likened the contrast between his tenor and Tyler's rasping howl to 'Beauty and the Beast' in reverse. The full album version runs to seven minutes, which goes beyond the standard power ballad format.

A 2023 McVitie's Jaffa Cakes advert featuring Tyler also resurfaced during the 2026 eclipse. In it, she uses the snack to explain the difference between lunar and solar eclipses to a public that research suggests often misunderstands the phenomena.

Two Weeks at Number One in 1983

Released in February 1983, the song reached number one in the UK on 12 March, unseating Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean'. It spent two weeks atop the UK chart and four weeks at number one in the US.

Tyler credited part of its lasting appeal to a 'confounding and homoerotic' music video, filmed at a gothic boarding school and featuring ninjas, bare-chested men and levitating choirboys. She recalled its aesthetic was one that 'nobody' truly understood.

Swansea Sets Out Plans To Mourn Bonnie Tyler

Mumbles is preparing a procession for 15 August, when Tyler's coffin will be brought to her home so residents can pay their respects, followed by a tribute concert on 16 August. Her funeral will take place at St Mary's Church, Swansea, on 17 August.

On Saturday, 15 August, Swansea Council said members of the public are invited to line Newton Road in Mumbles as the cortege travels from William Pressdee Funeralcare in Mumbles. It will then return to her home in Llwynderw.