Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly considering a public apology to King Charles following their private family reunion at Highgrove House, in what unnamed sources claim could be an attempt to repair their strained relationship with the Royal Family.

The claim, reported by media commentator Rob Shuter, suggests the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are discussing a carefully worded statement that would acknowledge the impact of the family rift without retracting everything they have previously said about their royal experience.

The report follows the Sussexes' decision to step back from senior royal duties in 2020 and relocate to California, after which tensions between the couple and other members of the Royal Family became increasingly public.

On 10 July, Harry and Meghan travelled to Highgrove House with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, where they met King Charles and Queen Camilla. Buckingham Palace confirmed the private family visit but did not disclose what was discussed.

The reunion has fuelled speculation that relations between Harry and his father may be improving. However, there has been no official confirmation that the Sussexes are preparing an apology or that King Charles has requested one.

Writing on his Naughty But Nice Substack newsletter, Shuter cited unnamed sources who claimed discussions were underway about the wording of a possible statement.

'This isn't about Harry and Meghan admitting they were wrong about everything,' one source reportedly said, claiming the couple instead wanted to acknowledge the 'enormous pain' caused by the family dispute.

Walking the Tightrope of Regret

According to Shuter's sources, the challenge would be finding language that demonstrates respect for the King without requiring Harry and Meghan to withdraw claims previously made in interviews, documentaries or Harry's memoir Spare.

The private gathering at Highgrove has provided further grounds for speculation about a possible reconciliation. The meeting itself is confirmed, but neither Buckingham Palace nor representatives for the Sussexes have disclosed what was discussed or characterised it as an apology or formal reconciliation summit.

Reports about the meeting have instead emphasised its private nature. Sources cited by Vanity Fair said Charles wanted the reunion kept confidential, while Buckingham Palace described it simply as a private family visit.

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Shuter's sources nevertheless claimed that rebuilding trust remains an important issue between the two sides.

'Everyone agrees trust has to be rebuilt,' another source reportedly told the newsletter. 'An apology doesn't have to be a surrender. It's an acknowledgement that this family feud went too far.'

The source further claimed that the Sussexes had considered different versions of a statement focused on general regret over the deterioration of family relationships rather than addressing individual allegations made since their departure from royal duties.

Another unnamed source cited by Shuter claimed that Charles 'wants peace' but also 'wants respect', suggesting that an apology could help move the relationship forward.

Those assertions remain unverified. Neither Buckingham Palace nor representatives for Harry and Meghan have publicly confirmed that an apology is being drafted, that Charles has demanded one or that formal discussions about such a statement are taking place.

A Possible Reconciliation Remains Uncertain

The reported discussions come amid wider speculation about whether the Highgrove reunion could mark the beginning of a more lasting reconciliation between Harry and his father.

There is evidence that Harry has wanted to improve his family's relationship with Charles. He has previously spoken publicly about wanting reconciliation, while the July meeting brought Archie and Lilibet together with their grandfather for the first time in several years.

However, repairing the wider royal rift would involve more than Harry's relationship with the King. His relationship with Prince William remains strained, and there has been no confirmed reconciliation between the brothers.

Claims that a public apology could restore Harry and Meghan's standing within the Royal Family therefore remain speculative. The Sussexes are no longer working royals, and there has been no official suggestion that the Highgrove meeting involved discussions about returning to royal duties.

Any public statement would also attract intense scrutiny because of the couple's previous criticism of the monarchy, including allegations made during their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, their Netflix documentary series and Harry's 2023 memoir.

For now, the confirmed development is considerably narrower than some of the speculation surrounding it: Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet met Charles and Camilla privately at Highgrove on 10 July.

Whether that meeting leads to a public apology or a broader reconciliation remains unclear. The reported apology discussions rely on unnamed sources cited by Shuter, and neither the Sussexes nor Buckingham Palace has publicly confirmed that such a statement is being prepared.