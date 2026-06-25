Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the UK in July for the first time in four years, in a visit that royal biographer Tom Bower claims is driven by 'desperation' and a desire to regain status with King Charles and the royal family.

For context, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lived in California since stepping back as working royals in 2020, and while Harry has returned to Britain several times, Meghan has not set foot in the UK since the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022.

Their children were last in the country for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee that same year, a brief family appearance that is widely believed to be the only time King Charles met his granddaughter Lilibet in person.

Meghan Markle, King Charles And Claims Of 'Desperation'

The new UK trip, expected to coincide with an Invictus Games event in Birmingham, has triggered a fresh round of commentary about the Sussexes' motives and their strained ties to the monarchy.

'They've run out of ideas, and their finances are basically in jeopardy,' the 79‑year‑old former BBC journalist claimed, framing the Birmingham engagement and likely London stopovers as an attempt to tap back into royal prestige.

Bower went further, accusing Meghan of being 'desperate for fame,' recognition and money, and suggesting that in her view, time spent in royal circles is the fastest route to renewed credibility. 'It just seems to her that a visit to the royal family in Britain would restore to her the credibility she once had,' he said.

Archie, Lilibet And A Rare Chance To Face King Charles

If the trip proceeds as expected, it will mark a rare and symbolically loaded moment, with Archie and Lilibet back on British soil and, potentially, face to face with King Charles.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's last UK visit, for the Platinum Jubilee in 2022, came just months before the late Queen's death. That short stay is believed to be the only opportunity the King has had to meet his youngest grandchild, raising the stakes on any reunion that might happen this summer.

Official details of the family's schedule have not been made public, and Buckingham Palace has not confirmed any private meetings.

The children's presence gives the visit an emotional dimension that was missing from Harry's solo appearances for legal cases and coronations. It also sharpens the question hanging over the Sussex story for years now: is there a real path back to something resembling a relationship with the royal family, or is this all optics and brand management.

Harry himself has publicly wrestled with that question. In a BBC interview last year, he said he wanted 'reconciliation' with his relatives but also insisted, 'I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point.' In the same breath, he added, 'I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight anymore, life is precious.'

The new plan to bring Meghan, Archie and Lilibet back to Britain so soon after those remarks will not go unnoticed inside the royal household, or outside it.

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'Isolated' In California, Looking Back To Britain

Bower argued that while Meghan appears to be seeking recognition and status, Harry's motivations are more rooted in a sense of dislocation.

'I think, for Harry, it's worse because Harry is isolated in California. He misses his roots, he misses England, and somehow wants to worm his way back into the affections not only of his own family, but of the British people,' Bower said on the podcast.

The biographer used striking language to describe the couple's reported approach to the monarch, saying: 'We're seeing them effectively crawl on bended knees back to Britain, and they are to be pathetically grateful if the king agrees.'

The timing is delicate. According to previous reports, Harry and King Charles last met on 10 September 2025 at Clarence House in London, holding a private 55‑minute conversation. It was their first in‑person meeting in 19 months, underlining how rare and fraught these encounters have become.

Invictus, Image And The Long Road Back

The formal reason for the Sussexes' trip is the Invictus Games event in Birmingham, part of the multi‑city ecosystem that has grown around the sporting competition Harry founded for wounded and sick service personnel.

Invictus has long been presented by the prince as his life's work outside the royal rota. Aligning a long‑awaited family return with that project is convenient, but it also invites scrutiny. Supporters will say this shows Harry still wants to serve, just in his own way. Critics, like Bower, see a couple tethering themselves once again to the royal story they publicly walked away from in 2020.

The optics will be intense. Meghan Markle back in Britain for the first time since the Queen's funeral, Archie and Lilibet visible on a UK visit for only the second time in their lives, King Charles managing both constitutional duties and cancer treatment, and a public still divided over whether the Sussexes were brave truth‑tellers or serial oversharers.

Nothing is confirmed yet in terms of who will meet whom, where, and for how long, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. What is clear is that, four years after leaving, the family that once declared they were carving out a 'progressive new role' abroad is heading home again, if only briefly, to face the institution and the King that still define them in the eyes of much of the world.

The question now is not just why they are coming back, but what, if anything, will be different when they leave.