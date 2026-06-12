The Trooping the Colour will take place on Saturday, 13 June, with King Charles expected to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony. The monarch will be joined by key members of the royal family, although one notable figure is expected to be absent from the festivities.

King Charles is reported to look forward to Trooping the Colour every year, as it is seen as his way of thanking members of the royal family for their support and dedication to him and to the institution.

Trooping the Colour Guest List Unveiled

As in previous years, King Charles will be joined by his wife, Queen Camilla, at Trooping the Colour. Other members of the royal family who are expected to be in attendance include Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

On Saturday, King Charles will step onto the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour, the centuries-old annual military ceremony that celebrates the sovereign’s birthday https://t.co/LWgihwGreR — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) June 11, 2026

Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, will also be in attendance, together with her younger brother, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, his wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and their children.

Possibly in attendance at this weekend's Trooping the Colour are Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, stepped back from his royal duties in 2019.

Prince Harry Expected To Miss Trooping the Colour

Another member of the royal family not expected to be at Trooping the Colour is Prince Harry. The last time that he appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the event was in 2019. A year later, the father of two decided to relocate to the US to live a quieter life with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids.

Prince Harry has returned to the UK on a handful of occasions ever since he stepped down from his royal duties. He was in the UK to attend Prince Philip's funeral in 2021. He was also in attendance at Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022 and was joined by Markle at the time. In 2021, he visited the UK for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue.

Confirmed attendees

King Charles

Queen Camilla

Prince William

Catherine, Princess of Wales

Prince George

Princess Charlotte

Prince Louis

Princess Anne

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence

Prince Edward

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Expected attendees

Princess Beatrice

Princess Eugenie

Not attending

Prince Harry

What Is Trooping the Colour?

Former press secretary Dickie Arbiter talked about the importance of Trooping the Colour and said it's actually to celebrate the members of the royal family who travel across the world to represent the Crown.

'It's an important date in the diary, and always a favourite occasion for the royals. These days, we see a much smaller line-up of royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony, but it is significant nonetheless, because it is the monarch's way of thanking the family members who travel around the country and overseas representing the Crown,' he said.

Arbiter also said that the late Queen Elizabeth also loved the Trooping the Colour, and she used it as a chance to show off the royal family to the world, which was a very powerful image.

Historians believe that the first Trooping the Colour was held under the reign of King Charles II in the 17th century. During that time, a regiment's flags, also known as colours, served an important role on the battlefield, which was to help soldiers identify their unit. To ensure that the colours were easy to recognise, they were regularly trooped through the ranks.