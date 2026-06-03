Prince Harry reportedly believes his exclusion from cousin Peter Phillips' upcoming wedding to Harriet Sperling on 6 June stems from the influence of Prince William, according to claims attributed to sources familiar with the family dynamic.

The wedding is expected to draw several senior members of the Royal Family, but Harry will not be among the guests.

The relations between Harry and many of his royal relatives have remained strained since his departure from royal duties in 2020, followed by a series of public disclosures, including his Netflix projects with Meghan Markle and his memoir Spare.

While attention has largely focused on the fractured relationship between Harry and William, reports now suggest those tensions may have filtered into Harry's wider family connections, including with Peter Phillips.

Wedding Invite Decision Influenced By Cooling of Relationship

According to royal commentator Emily Nash, Peter Phillips' decision not to invite Harry appears to be rooted less in a dramatic family fallout and more in the gradual cooling of a relationship that has faded over recent years.

Speaking to Page Six, Nash said Harry and Peter have not spoken for several years, making the lack of an invitation a natural consequence of distance rather than a sudden rejection. She argued that interpersonal relationships within the family ultimately determined the guest list.

That interpretation, however, differs from Harry's reported view of events.

A source quoted by The Examiner claimed that the Duke of Sussex is '100% sure' William is the reason he has been receiving what he perceives as a cold shoulder from Peter. The same source acknowledged that Harry and Peter had drifted apart in recent years but suggested Harry believes his older brother played a decisive role in that deterioration.

None of those claims has been independently verified, and neither Harry nor representatives for the Royal Family have publicly commented on the reports.

What is clear is that Peter occupies a unique position within the royal circle. As the son of Princess Anne, he has generally remained outside public controversy while maintaining close ties with senior royals. Nash described him as particularly loyal to William and said he has often served as a trusted sounding board for the Prince of Wales.

That loyalty, she suggested, may have made the prospect of inviting both brothers to the same wedding unnecessarily complicated.

Absence Expected to Keep Focus on Celebration

Peter Phillips' marriage to Harriet Sperling marks his second wedding and is expected to bring together a significant gathering of royal relatives. Prince William is anticipated to attend alongside Catherine, Princess of Wales, while King Charles is also expected to be present.

Nash argued that including Harry could have shifted media attention away from the couple and towards the continuing tensions inside the House of Windsor.

'Having both brothers there would have put a completely different slant on the whole event,' she said, adding that such attention is unlikely to be what any bride or groom would want on their wedding day.

The assessment reflects a reality that has followed the Royal Family for several years. Almost any public appearance involving both William and Harry inevitably generates headlines about reconciliation, conflict, or the lack of communication between them. Even family milestones have struggled to escape that narrative.

Peter's reported decision, therefore, appears, at least from the perspective of some royal observers, to be an effort to keep the spotlight firmly on the couple rather than on unresolved family divisions.

The situation also highlights how the fallout from Harry's departure from royal life may extend beyond his immediate relationship with William and King Charles. Friendships and family bonds that once appeared stable have, according to multiple reports, grown increasingly distant over time.

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Harry and Peter were often seen together in their younger years and appeared to share a warm relationship within the wider royal family. Yet reports now suggest they have not spoken for years, a gap that makes the absence of a wedding invitation less surprising to some observers, even if Harry reportedly views the matter differently.

With the wedding only days away, attention is likely to remain fixed not only on who attends but also on who does not. For now, however, claims that William influenced Peter's decision remain allegations rather than established fact, and the full picture behind Harry's absence from the guest list has yet to be publicly confirmed.