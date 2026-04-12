Meghan Markle is pouring tens of thousands of dollars a month into an 'extremely expensive' beauty routine in California as a way to cope with the relentless scrutiny surrounding her life, a source has claimed to U.S. outlet In Touch. The insider said the Duchess of Sussex, now 44 and living in Montecito with Prince Harry and their two children, uses meticulous control over her appearance as a kind of armour while controversy swirls around her public image.

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The news came after months in which Meghan Markle remained a lightning rod for criticism on both sides of the Atlantic, from her break with the royal family to the couple's shifting media projects. Ever since the Duke and Duchess stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and settled in the United States, every outfit, hairstyle and perceived tweak in Meghan's appearance has been dissected online. Against that backdrop, the claim that she is channelling energy and serious money into 'controlling' her face and image feels, if anything, painfully plausible.

Meghan Markle's Beauty Routine as a 'Coping Mechanism'

According to the source, Markle's beauty regime has hardened into something far more than a bit of self-care. It is described as a deliberate coping mechanism, a way of reclaiming control in a life that has often been lived under a microscope.

'She's under so much scrutiny and a lot of it is totally out of her hands,' the source told In Touch. 'But Meghan can control how she presents herself, so that's become sort of a coping mechanism. She tries to always look as good as she possibly can.'

On one level, that sounds like standard celebrity behaviour. On another, the specifics are eye-watering. The insider claimed that Meghan's quest for near-perfection involves beauty appointments that are almost industrial in scale. They described 'an 8-hour session getting her hair coloured and her extensions touched up' on some days, and on others, visits to a dermatologist for 'laser treatments and injectables.'

If accurate, this suggests a schedule that borders on a second full‑time job. The source called the routine 'very time-consuming,' a phrase that feels fairly understated, since she also has to manage a brand, a production slate and two young children, on top of this.

On the money side, the picture is even starker. The As Ever founder, who shares Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, with Harry, is said to be spending in the 'tens of thousands of dollars each month' on her face, hair and styling.

'She's only going to the absolute best of the best, which means the costs are outrageous,' the source claims. 'Between all the treatments and the upkeep and the personal stylists who get her glammed up before she ever steps outside the house, her beauty bill runs into the tens of thousands of dollars each month. It's extremely expensive, but Meghan insists the money is worth it.'

Public Pressure, Private Control and Meghan Markle's Image

If you strip away the gloss, the alleged logic behind Meghan Markle's spending is grimly simple. She cannot control tabloid front pages or online pile-ons, but she can, in theory, control every strand of hair and every contour of her face before she walks out the door.

It is, arguably, both a savvy professional calculation and a slightly bleak one. Meghan is not just a former working royal but a public figure selling a brand that trades on polish and aspiration. In that world, looking immaculate is not simply vanity; it is part of the job description. The harsher the commentary, the more tempting it may be to double down on that surface.

The results were on display in March, when Meghan appeared on the red carpet at the Alliance for Children's Rights 34th Annual Champions for Children gala in Beverly Hills, attending alongside her friend Kelly McKee Zajfen. By all accounts she 'wowed' at the event, with glossy coverage focusing on her styling and presence as much as the charity itself. If the source's account is accurate, that red‑carpet ease is underpinned by hours of backstage preparation and a monthly outlay that would buy most people a small flat.

What is missing, at least for now, is any official response. Kensington Palace has long since stopped commenting on Meghan-related gossip, and the Sussexes' own team tends to respond only to what they see as serious reputational threats. There has been no public denial of the 'tens of thousands' figure, but nor has anyone put it on the record as true.

In the absence of that, royal fans are left with a familiar royal‑adjacent dilemma. Meghan Markle's face and body are pored over as public property, while the reality of her private choices remains stubbornly out of reach. The claim that she spends astonishing sums to 'control' her face fits neatly into existing narratives about her image-consciousness and California lifestyle.