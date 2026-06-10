Former Golden State Warriors assistant coach and NBA legend Jerry Stackhouse has provided a candid assessment of the franchise's future. The former NBA All-Star, whose contract expired at the end of the Warriors' challenging 37-45 campaign, has urged the front office to pursue a radical roster overhaul this summer.

Stackhouse believes the Bay Area franchise must look beyond mid-tier adjustments and target an established, elite cornerstone to revitalise the roster. Specifically, he has publicly urged the Warriors to consider aggressive moves for either Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard or Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

In his view, bringing in a champion of this calibre is the only definitive way to revive the fading dynasty.

'I've been hearing Kawhi [Leonard],' Stackhouse said on the 2 June episode of FanDuel TV's YouTube series 'Run It Back'. 'You've been hearing Lebron [James]. Maybe getting a piece like that can rejuvenate everybody and can fill in the gaps.'

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Steph Should Be No. 2

Furthermore, Stackhouse has proposed a highly controversial hierarchy shift that would see Stephen Curry relegated to a secondary role. He argues that the legendary point guard can no longer carry the heavy offensive burden required of a primary option.

By positioning James or Leonard as the main talisman, Stackhouse is certain Curry would be allowed to operate with less physical duress. Stackhouse is convinced that reducing the workload of an aging star is essential for the long-term survival of the franchise.

'Steph's going to be 39 this year and Father Time is undefeated,' he added. 'You have to find a way for him to be a complement, not be the guy that you're solely depending on.'

Injuries Leave Butler an Unsteady Option

Stackhouse also dismissed any alternative roster structures within the Warriors, specifically noting that relying on Jimmy Butler would be a tactical misstep due to injury issues. Butler's inaugural season with the Warriors was severely derailed after he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). This major knee injury limited his availability and severely disrupted Golden State's rotation.

Stackhouse pointed out that Butler's physical setbacks makes him too inconsistent to rely upon as a primary focal point moving forward.

'Jimmy's not going to be a part of the picture,' Stackhouse assessed. 'Even if he comes back, he's going to be on a minutes restriction. You've got to find some consistency, and I think that's going to be the challenge for the Warriors.'

Stack's bold remarks come amidst intense league-wide speculation linking Golden State to several high-profile targets, among them are LeBron and Kawhi.

Leonard is coming off a stellar individual campaign where he averaged 27.9 points across 65 games, though pry-apart trades would be required to secure him from the Clippers. Meanwhile, James is monitoring his options as an unrestricted free agent after a productive season where he averaged 20.9 points despite a battle with sciatica.

After watching injuries dismantle their recent campaigns, the Warriors front office is believed to be under immense pressure to deliver a win-now formula. However, some recent reports claim the Warriors are ready to move on from the Steph Curry era and no longer aim to win another title.