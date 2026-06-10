Just days before the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off, one of Africa's leading referees found himself at the centre of an international dispute. Omar Artan, who was set to make history as the first Somali referee to officiate at a FIFA World Cup, was denied entry into the United States despite holding the necessary travel documents.

The decision ended his World Cup hopes and drew criticism from Somali officials, football supporters and human rights advocates, while also raising questions about immigration policies at a tournament promoted as a global celebration of sport.

Who Is Omar Artan? Somali Referee On The Brink Of World Cup History

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Artan is widely regarded as one of Africa's leading football officials. A FIFA-listed referee since 2018, he has officiated major continental competitions, including matches at the Africa Cup of Nations and the CAF Champions League.

The 34-year-old's reputation has grown steadily in recent years. In 2025, the Confederation of African Football named him Africa's best male referee, reinforcing his status as one of the continent's elite officials. His rise has been celebrated in Somalia, where he has become a symbol of opportunity and achievement for young people pursuing careers in sport.

Artan's selection for the 2026 World Cup was a landmark achievement for Somalia. He was due to become the first referee from the East African nation to officiate at a World Cup after making FIFA's final list of match officials for the tournament.

However, what was supposed to be a historic event for Artan and Somalia ended when the US denied him entry, forcing him to miss the anticipated event.

Why Omar Artan Was Barred From Entering The United States

Artan arrived at Miami International Airport on 7 June, expecting to join fellow referees ahead of the World Cup. Instead, US authorities denied him entry and prevented him from taking part in the tournament.

US Customs and Border Protection said the Somali official was deemed inadmissible because of 'vetting concerns', but initially provided no further explanation. FIFA later confirmed that Artan would be unable to train or officiate at the tournament and subsequently removed him from the referee list.

The controversy deepened after a Trump administration official claimed Artan was denied entry because vetting checks uncovered alleged associations with the Somali militant group.

No public evidence has been released, and Artan has denied any wrongdoing.

'We want to make sure we are not going to allow a soccer tournament to be the opportunity for terrorists to potentially get in the country or anybody who is actually talking to them, ' said Andrew Giuliani, head of the White House Task Force on the World Cup, per the Los Angeles Times.

Artan admitted he was 'very, very disappointed,' especially because being part of the World Cup was a dream he was close to achieving.

'I'm just simply a referee who's trying to live his dream, the biggest dream of my life, to come to the World Cup,' he told the Times.

Somali officials expressed disappointment over the decision, noting that Artan had been issued a valid visa before travelling to the United States.

🇸🇴 Nunca vi algo así. En Somalia hoy se llenó un estadio para recibir como héroe nacional a Omar Artan, el árbitro al que Estados Unidos le negó la entrada al Mundial. Increíble.pic.twitter.com/Xrc90D2XVK — Nahuel Lanzón (@nahuelzn) June 10, 2026

Omar Artan Receives Hero's Welcome In Somalia

Although his World Cup journey ended abruptly, Artan returned home to a reception few athletes experience. When he arrived in Mogadishu on Wednesday, crowds of supporters, government officials and football fans gathered at the airport waving Somali flags and marking his achievements.

Addressing the crowd, Artan thanked the Somali people, the government and FIFA for their support. He also sought to reassure supporters that the setback would not define his career.

'I promise you, God willing, that I will attend the next one,' he said. 'I want the Somali public to take comfort in this and remain confident.'

The reception reflected the pride many Somalis feel in Artan's accomplishments. Despite missing out on football's biggest stage, he remains one of the country's most recognised sporting figures and a source of inspiration for the next generation.