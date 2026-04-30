Laura Dern has been officially cast in 'The White Lotus' Season 4, replacing Helena Bonham Carter.

As anticipation for the upcoming season builds, fans are eager to learn more about the new characters, including Dern's. Interestingly, the actress already had a cameo in the show's second season.

As an anthology series, each season of 'The White Lotus' has a different story, with a new set of characters. There are, however, a few characters who have appeared in multiple seasons, including Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge), Greg Hunt (Jon Gries), and Belinda (Natasha Rothwell).

Dern didn't appear on-screen in the second season of the Emmy-winning series, but she did have a voice cameo. She played Abby, Dominic Di Grasso's (Michael Imperioli) estranged wife.

Who Will Dern Play in 'The White Lotus' Season 4?

In the Season 2 premiere, there's a scene where Dominic is talking to his wife on the phone. Abby (Laura Dern) can be heard screaming, saying 'I've wasted enough of my life. I don't want you calling me anymore!' She then tells Dominic to leave her alone and curses at him before putting the phone down.

Following the announcement of her casting in Season 4, some fans have wondered if she will be playing the same role or an entirely new one.

laura dern is officially the first person to play two different roles in the white lotus universe



(assuming she’s not playing michael imperioli’s wife on the phone again) — Tom Smyth (@Tom_Smyth_) April 28, 2026

Some suggest that she could be playing the character post-divorce. Others think that her playing Abby again could work, given that she's the ex of a film producer, and the upcoming season is set during the Cannes Film Festival. Another fan mentioned that she could be the season's 'returning character'.

Read more The White Lotus Season 4 Update: Jennifer Coolidge's Future, Growing Cast and 'More Murders' Revelation The White Lotus Season 4 Update: Jennifer Coolidge's Future, Growing Cast and 'More Murders' Revelation

However, since it was reported that Dern will be playing a new character developed by series creator Mike White, and not taking over the role Bonham Carter was supposed to play, it's likely that the actress will be playing someone new.

There are no official details yet about Dern's character, but it was reported that her role is believed to be 'central' to the story of the fourth season.

This isn't the first time Dern has worked with White. They previously co-created the comedy-drama series 'Enlightened', in which she also starred. The two also worked together on the 2007 film 'Year of the Dog'.

What to Expect in 'The White Lotus' Season 4

According to the season's official description, 'The fourth season will follow a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and employees over the span of a week, taking place during the Cannes Film Festival.'

The hotels featured include the Airelles Château de la Messardière as the White Lotus du Cap, and the Hôtel Martinez as the White Lotus Cannes. Additionally, the season will film in St. Tropez, Monaco and Paris, though the story remains set in the Côte d'Azur.

Apart from Dern, the other cast members for the upcoming season include Alexander Ludwig, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani, and Chloe Bennet.

Additional cast members include Frida Gustavsson, Charlie Hall, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Chris Messina, Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Jarrad Paul, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer, and Laura Smet.

There is currently no official release date for 'The White Lotus' Season 4, but production began on 15 April.