American actress and director Natasha Lyonne was escorted off a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to New York on a red-eye service following what crew members described as a disruption in the cabin shortly before take-off.

The incident occurred just hours after the actress appeared at the Euphoria Season 3 premiere in Hollywood, drawing attention due to the sudden escalation on board and the flight's delayed departure.

Flight Disruption Leads to Crew Intervention

The Orange Is the New Black star was seated in first class when flight attendants reportedly began standard pre-departure safety procedures, including instructions to fasten seatbelts and stow electronic devices. According to accounts from the flight, Lyonne did not initially respond to repeated requests from cabin crew, prompting concern as the aircraft prepared for departure.

Crew members are understood to have made several attempts to gain her attention before take-off, with the situation becoming more pronounced as the aircraft began taxiing on the runway.

Delta Flight Returns to Gate After Safety Concerns

As the red-eye flight began to move towards departure, it was later forced to return to the gate. A Delta Air Lines staff member boarded the aircraft to assess the situation after cabin crew raised concerns about a passenger not following instructions.

A crew member was heard asking whether she required medical assistance before requesting that she leave the aircraft. The captain later addressed passengers, stating that a disruption involving a passenger who would not follow basic instructions had caused the delay and that the individual would be rebooked on another flight.

'We have a passenger who for whatever reason ... wouldn't follow some basic commands ... We had a passenger who didn't seem up to the task tonight so that's why they were asked to be booked on another flight,' said the captain, as reported by PageSix.

The captain also apologised for the inconvenience and assured passengers that the service would proceed as quickly and safely as possible following the removal.

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Passenger Escorted Off Aircraft After Delay

Witnesses on board reported that Lyonne appeared briefly disoriented during the interaction, at one point asking, 'Where are we?' before being informed that the aircraft had not yet departed Los Angeles.

She later complied with instructions to leave the aircraft, reportedly going to the bathroom before returning to gather her belongings. Her luggage had already been removed from the plane by crew as part of standard procedure following the decision to deboard her.

The flight was delayed for just over an hour before continuing its journey to New York without further incident. An empty first-class seat was left where Lyonne had been seated.

Appearance at Euphoria Premiere Hours Earlier

The incident took place shortly after Lyonne attended the Season 3 premiere of HBO's Euphoria at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. She appeared on the red carpet alongside cast members including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi.

Lyonne, who has joined the series in a guest role, was photographed at the event earlier in the evening before boarding the red-eye flight to New York.

Sobriety Update Adds Context to Recent Public Attention

In recent months, Lyonne has spoken publicly about her sobriety journey, revealing earlier this year that she had experienced a relapse. She later posted an update stating that she was 'back on her feet' and doing better, while thanking recovery communities and supporters for their encouragement.

She has also indicated that she aims to keep aspects of her recovery private while continuing to share her experience where appropriate.