A terrifying CCTV video has gone viral, showing a leopard bursting into a liquor store and attacking a shopkeeper in India's Rajasthan state after the worker narrowly escaped by trapping the wild animal inside the shop.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Monday morning in Todaraisingh town, Tonk district, where the leopard injured three people before wildlife officials tranquilised and rescued it in a five-hour operation.

The viral leopard attack video captures the moment the animal charges into the liquor store, mauls salesman Sanjay Gurjar and sends customers fleeing in panic. Forest officials later confirmed the leopard had wandered into the town from nearby forested hills before being safely captured.

Viral Video Shows Shopkeeper's Narrow Escape

The CCTV footage shows the adult male leopard leaping into the shop's storage area before pouncing on 25-year-old Sanjay Gurjar, grabbing him by the shoulders and swiping at him with its claws.

ALERT: Leopard hops over the counter of a liquor store and mauls a man who luckily escaped its grasp.



Sanjay Gurjar was working at a liquor store in Todaraisingh, India, when the leopard leaped over the counter and grabbed onto him with its sharp claws.



Gurjar managed to escape… pic.twitter.com/HIkwpffnTJ — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) July 22, 2026

People can be heard screaming as Gurjar struggles with the animal before breaking free. Despite suffering injuries, he managed to run towards the exit and pulled down the shop's shutter, trapping the leopard inside the premises.

'I somehow pushed the leopard away and ran towards the exit. As I ran, I pulled the shutter down. Then I lost consciousness,' Gurjar told local media after the attack.

Additional footage also showed the leopard prowling beneath shelves inside the liquor store, knocking over bottles while rescue teams prepared to capture it.

Leopard Injured Three People Before Rescue Operation

According to Rajasthan forest officials, the leopard first emerged from bushes near Todaraisingh at about 8.45am on Monday.

Read more Yellowstone Tourist Tossed 8 Feet by Giant Bison After Stopping to Take Photo Yellowstone Tourist Tossed 8 Feet by Giant Bison After Stopping to Take Photo

Forest volunteer Rakesh Mali responded after local residents reported spotting the animal, but while he was inspecting the area, the leopard attacked him, injuring his legs.

The leopard then ran nearly 400 metres into the town's busy market, where it attacked 40-year-old Fateh Lal Koli, who was sitting outside the liquor shop, before entering the store and attacking Gurjar.

The injured men were taken to hospital, with Gurjar and Koli referred to a higher medical centre because of the severity of their injuries. Gurjar reportedly sustained wounds to his hand, shoulder and nose.

Wildlife Experts Safely Capture Leopard in Rajasthan

After the animal was trapped inside the liquor shop, forest officials from Tonk district, supported by a specialist tranquilising team from Jaipur Zoo, launched a rescue operation that lasted nearly five hours.

Senior Veterinary Officer Ashok Tanwar, who led the rescue, said the leopard was safely sedated at around 2pm before being transported to the Tonk forest division office for a medical examination.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Virendra Singh Krishniya said the forests surrounding Todaraisingh support a significant leopard population, and the animal had most likely strayed into the town while moving through its natural habitat.

The dramatic rescue attracted large crowds, prompting police to secure the area until the operation was completed.

The incident has also renewed attention on India's growing human-wildlife conflict.

Leopards have increasingly entered towns and cities in recent years as habitat loss, urban expansion and the availability of prey, including stray dogs, bring the protected animals into closer contact with people.

Forest departments across India continue to rely on monitoring, relocation and rescue operations to reduce such encounters while balancing public safety and wildlife conservation.