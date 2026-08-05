Reports that Perez Hilton was taken to hospital after emergency services responded to concerns over a TikTok livestream have prompted a surge in online searches about the celebrity blogger, his career, and his estimated net worth.

While attention remains focused on his health, Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., spent more than two decades building one of the internet's earliest celebrity media brands. Long before influencers dominated social media, his website became one of the web's biggest destinations for celebrity gossip, generating revenue through advertising, television appearances, books, podcasts, and digital publishing.

Authorities in Miami said emergency services responded after receiving reports that a man was livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media. The individual was later transported to hospital, where he is receiving medical attention. The emergency response has also renewed public interest in Perez Hilton's career, business ventures, and estimated wealth.

Although Hilton has never publicly confirmed his personal wealth, several celebrity wealth websites estimate his net worth at around US$20 million. Those figures have not been independently verified, but they generally reflect the success of the media business he built during the height of the celebrity blogging boom.

How Perez Hilton Made His Money

Hilton launched PerezHilton.com in 2004, when celebrity blogs were becoming one of the fastest-growing corners of the internet.

Known for breaking entertainment stories, publishing paparazzi photographs, and adding handwritten commentary to celebrity images, the website attracted millions of monthly readers at its peak. Advertising revenue became the foundation of the business, with millions of monthly readers attracting brands during the peak years of online display advertising.

As the site's audience grew, Hilton expanded into television, appearing on reality programmes, entertainment shows, and red-carpet coverage. He also published several books and developed a podcast, adding new income streams beyond digital advertising.

In later years, he diversified further through YouTube, social media partnerships, public appearances, and branded content as traditional celebrity blogs lost influence.

The Blog That Changed Celebrity Gossip

Perez Hilton helped define celebrity blogging during the mid-2000s. His often provocative reporting regularly generated headlines, while celebrities including Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Khloé Kardashian, and Mila Kunis publicly criticised his commentary.

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As social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube increasingly became the primary source of celebrity news, many standalone gossip blogs experienced declining traffic. Hilton adapted by shifting towards video content, podcasts, and a more family-focused online presence.

He later acknowledged that much of his earlier writing crossed the line. 'I have a ton of regrets, particularly because I now see that I never needed to be so mean or cruel,' he wrote in his 2020 memoir.

Why Perez Hilton Is Trending

Searches for 'Perez Hilton', 'Perez Hilton TikTok', and 'Perez Hilton livestream' surged after Miami authorities responded to reports of a man appearing to self-harm during a TikTok livestream.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office later confirmed the individual was safely transported to hospital, where he was receiving medical attention. Hilton's management said their primary concern was his health and well-being, requesting privacy for him and his family.

The incident quickly drove searches like 'what happened to Perez Hilton' and 'Perez Hilton net worth' to trend across Google.

A Digital Media Pioneer

Although the online media industry has changed dramatically since PerezHilton.com first became popular, Hilton remains one of the best-known figures from the first generation of internet celebrity journalism.

His business evolved from a single gossip website into a broader digital media brand spanning publishing, broadcasting, podcasts, books, and social platforms. Although estimates of his wealth vary and remain unverified, few dispute the scale of the digital media business he built during the early years of online celebrity publishing.