Recent reports from Argentine media suggest that Lionel Messi's father Jorge is recovering well following a recent health scare and could soon be discharged from hospital. The positive news comes at a time when Messi remains at the centre of international attention as he helps Argentina capture the World Cup title.

The football icon has been leading his national team through a high-pressure tournament while reportedly dealing with concerns over his father's health behind the scenes. According to Argentine outlets, the situation prompted significant public interest after details of his father's condition emerged in local media. The reports indicated that the Messi family felt compelled to address the growing speculation.

Jorge Is Doing Well

The Messi family has not publicly disclosed extensive details regarding the nature of the medical issue. However, those within the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's inner circle have reportedly sought to reassure supporters about his father's progress.

Sources claim that the biggest update came from Messi's mother Celia. According to Celia, her husband is doing well in recovery and the prospect of an imminent discharge is likely to provide relief for Lionel and his family.

'Beyond the magic and joy that he spreads to millions of Argentinians, Leo is also going through a delicate moment personally, with all the commotion that was activated after the leak of his father's health status, which motivated the family to even issue an official statement demanding respect', a report from an Argentine news outlet read.

'However, those close to the star have already expressed positive feelings about his condition, mainly due to messages from Celia, who indicated improvement and even a possible discharge from the clinic in the near future,' the report added.

Messi Has To Balance Commitments and Family Concerns

The news about Jorge reflects the personal challenges that elite athletes can face away from the spotlight. While Messi has maintained his focus on football, the situation has served as a reminder that major sporting events often unfold alongside private family matters.

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For now, attention remains on both Argentina's progress in the World Cup tournament and the health of Messi's father.

Messi's quest to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Argentina represents one of the most remarkable chapters in football history. Having already led his country to glory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Leo entered the 2026 tournament with the opportunity to achieve something only a handful of players have ever done: win multiple World Cup titles.

Having made his World Cup debut in 2006 as a teenage prodigy, Messi has now competed in six tournaments, showcasing extraordinary longevity, consistency, and excellence. Along the way, he experienced heartbreaking disappointments, including quarterfinal exits in 2006 and 2010, a painful defeat to Germany in the 2014 final, and a Round of 16 elimination in 2018.

Despite those setbacks, he never abandoned his dream of lifting football's most prestigious trophy. By 2026, Messi had already broken numerous World Cup records, including the most appearances in tournament history and becoming one of the competition's greatest goal scorers.

As Argentina pursues another championship, Messi is expected to demonstrate his legendary leadership, vision, and experience once again.