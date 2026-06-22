Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo's marriage has come back into focus after relationship expert Jordan Schieber warned that couples who reunite through grief can sometimes mistake shared pain for lasting compatibility.

Speaking to The Mirror US, Schieber said Messi's return to Antonela after the death of a childhood friend marked a turning point in their relationship, while also cautioning against reading too much into what he described as 'trauma bonding.'

The news came after the pair's backstory resurfaced, and it remains one of football's more unusual love stories. Messi and Roccuzzo grew up just streets apart in Rosario, Argentina, were close as children, and then lost daily contact when Messi left for Barcelona at 13 to chase his career.

Years later, tragedy brought them back into each other's orbit, and what followed was a quiet romance that slowly became one of the most recognisable marriages in sport.

Marriage Began In Rosario

Messi first met Roccuzzo when he was five, introduced through his friend Lucas Scaglia, who is Roccuzzo's cousin. Even as a child, he appears to have had a certainty that looks almost disarming now. According to people who knew him, he once wrote in a letter, 'One day we'll get engaged.'

That line has all the innocent confidence of a boy who has no idea how much life he is about to live. But in hindsight, it feels oddly prescient. After years apart, Messi and Roccuzzo began quietly dating in 2008, and Messi confirmed the relationship in January 2009. By then, the pair had already gone through the kind of separation that can either finish a story or give it a second, more complicated life.

Roccuzzo moved to Barcelona in 2012, which marked a new phase for the couple. No longer just childhood names from the same neighbourhood, they were now building a shared life in the full glare of Messi's expanding fame. She was seen at matches, in the stands, and at the edges of a career that was becoming enormous by any measure. There is something plainly human about that part of the story, and perhaps that is why it has lasted in the public imagination. It never felt polished. It felt lived in.

The couple married in June 2017 in their hometown of Rosario, bringing the story back to where it started. By then they had already welcomed their first son, Thiago, in 2012. Mateo followed in 2015, and Ciro arrived in 2018. The family timeline is neat on paper, but the road to it was anything but. Messi's move to Barcelona as a teenager, the years apart, the later reunion, the grief that Schieber says played a role, all of it gives the relationship a shape that is more complicated than the usual celebrity love narrative.

Story Still Divides Opinion

Schieber's warning is what gives the story its edge. He said there is 'something really romantic' about Messi and Antonela's story, but he also stressed that couples should be careful about confusing shared hurt with healthy attachment. That is the awkward part, and the useful one too. Grief can deepen trust, but it can also blur the line between comfort and dependence. It can pull people closer for reasons that are sincere and still difficult to untangle.

He was careful to say that this was not his reading of Messi and Roccuzzo specifically, but rather a broader caution. In other words, he was not suggesting their marriage is built on damage. He was suggesting that stories like theirs can make pain look tidier than it is. That is a fair warning, and frankly, a bit of a sobering one.

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Still, the source leaves little doubt that the couple's bond has endured because it was forged over years rather than manufactured in public. Messi did not meet Antonela after the trophies or the headlines or the endless scrutiny. He knew her before all that, before Barcelona, before the global noise, before his life became something far larger than football. That matters. It is the detail that keeps this from becoming just another glossy celebrity piece.

Schieber also said it was 'a shame' tragedy had to be part of the route back together, though he added that grief can reveal who really matters. For Antonela, he suggested, Messi showed up when it counted most. That may be the whole point of the story, or close to it. Not perfection. Not some impossible fairytale. Just two people who were once children in the same city, separated by life, then drawn back together by loss and time, and still here, still family, still being read through the lens of a question that never quite goes away.