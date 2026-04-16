Nicole Kidman and her ex-husband Tom Cruise are reportedly working towards a rare family reunion with their children Isabella and Connor, after what one source describes as a softening of tensions following Kidman's split from Keith Urban earlier this year. According to US outlet Star, the former couple, who divorced in 2001, are said to be exploring plans to spend time together with their adult children for the first time in years.

Kidman and Cruise adopted Isabella, now 33, and Connor, 31, during their 11-year marriage. Following their separation, the children chose to live with Cruise and became closely associated with his Scientology faith. Kidman, now 58, has long been notably private about that period of her life, referring to the split only as a 'shock' in a past interview with DuJour magazine, cited by People. She has typically deflected questions about Cruise, their divorce and the state of her relationship with their children.

Nicole Kidman's Quiet Distance From Isabella and Connor

The speculation about Kidman's bond with Isabella and Connor, who have largely remained in Cruise's orbit as adults, has continued for years. Friends and observers have often interpreted their physical distance from their mother as emotional distance, although neither child has publicly commented in detail on their family dynamics.

Star now claims that some of those old tensions are easing. 'Enough time has passed that they have been able to let a lot go,' one insider is quoted as saying of Kidman and Cruise. Kidman's recent divorce from Urban, with whom she shares two younger daughters, has reportedly prompted a broader reassessment of family ties.

It should be stressed that none of the parties involved has confirmed the reported plans, and there has been no official statement from representatives for Kidman, Cruise, Urban or the children. Until then, any talk of a reunion remains speculation and should be treated with caution.

Still, the idea resonates because it reflects one of Hollywood's most enduring unresolved stories. While Cruise has remained closely associated with Scientology and continued to front blockbuster franchises such as Mission: Impossible, Kidman has built an acclaimed career in film and television, most recently leading projects including Expats and The Undoing.

Their children have largely stayed out of the spotlight. Isabella, based in the UK, is married and has reportedly pursued work in the arts. Connor has built a low-profile life in Florida, with Star describing him as focused on a career as a deep-sea fisherman.

A Reported Reunion

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According to Star, the geographical separation of the family has become a quiet incentive for Kidman and Cruise to reassess their relationship. The magazine claims there is now 'more motivation than ever' for the former couple to be more at ease with one another, suggesting that distance has made time together rarer and more deliberate.

The same insider paints a picture of Kidman as newly grounded after the end of her marriage to Urban, saying 'Nicole has found her footing again.' From that perspective, she is said to feel better placed to engage with a complicated past and to be more present in the lives of her older children. 'She knows her kids are really looking forward to having their parents in the same room again,' the source added.

Whether these claims reflect reality within a highly private family or simply a constructed narrative for gossip outlets is unclear. What is evident is that the public account of Kidman's life has long had a noticeable gap where Isabella and Connor sit. Award speeches tend to reference her younger daughters, while photographs of family milestones rarely include her older children. The silence has left room for speculation.

Kidman's comments about her first marriage have been brief and measured. Cruise does not discuss her publicly. Even the Church of Scientology, often cited in wider reporting on strained family ties, is referenced only indirectly in accounts involving the family.

So when a tabloid reports tentative plans for the family to gather around the same table, it carries more emotional weight than typical Hollywood gossip. It suggests something more subdued than a rekindled romance between two A-list stars. If accurate, the story is about former partners attempting to share space for the sake of their children, now adults with independent lives.

For now, though, no dates have been announced, no photographs have emerged and no one close to Kidman or Cruise has confirmed any reunion. Until that changes, talk of a thaw in this famously frosty family remains unverified and should be treated with caution, as is often the case with celebrity 'insider' reports.