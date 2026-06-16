Donald Trump has faced criticism after footage of a prolonged handshake with Brigitte Macron at the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, sparked debate over body language, diplomatic optics and the US president's long history of turning greetings into highly scrutinised public moments.

The interaction between Trump and the French first lady quickly became one of the most discussed clips from the summit, with some viewers interpreting her body language as discomfort while others argued the moment had been exaggerated online.

The controversy is not only about one handshake. It reflects a broader pattern surrounding Trump's public appearances, where small gestures often become political theatre and where moments lasting only a few seconds can generate global attention.

Trump does his weird handshake tug of war with Brigitte Macron pic.twitter.com/b4LZpg2sly — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 15, 2026

Handshake Under Scrutiny

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Footage from the summit showed Trump and Brigitte Macron holding hands for an extended period during their greeting. Reports suggested the handshake lasted more than 10 seconds, with some accounts estimating it was closer to 13 or 15 seconds.

The reaction focused heavily on interpretation. Some commentators and social media users said Macron appeared uncomfortable and suggested she was attempting to end the exchange, while Trump supporters argued the moment was simply an awkward but harmless greeting that had been overanalysed.

The reason the clip travelled so quickly was its ambiguity. The same footage produced very different readings depending on the viewer. To some, it represented another example of Trump's unusually forceful public style. To others, it showed how easily ordinary diplomatic interactions can become controversies when cameras and politics are involved.

He grabbed and shook Emmanuel’s hand quickly, but kept hers in a grip while she’s clearly uncomfortable. Then she does this quick shake movement right after he lets go that’s like she’s shaking off the filth and disgust. Why the fuck are we not planning a revolution right now — the 96th quite bitter being (@gbodyprincess) June 15, 2026

A Familiar Trump Gesture

The moment also drew attention because Trump's handshakes with world leaders have previously become part of his public image.

Reuters has documented the long-running handshake dynamic between Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, including several highly visible encounters where the intensity and duration of their greetings attracted international attention.

That history shaped how many people interpreted the Brigitte Macron moment. Trump's handshakes have often been viewed by commentators as part of a broader approach to projecting confidence and control, meaning even a routine greeting can become a discussion about status and power.

Diplomatic events are particularly vulnerable to this kind of scrutiny. Leaders are constantly performing in public, and gestures that might normally pass unnoticed can become symbolic when they happen at major international summits.

Why Trump's Hand-Shake Clip Went Viral

The setting played a major role in turning the handshake into a wider story.

The G7 summit is designed around carefully managed appearances, official photographs and moments of diplomatic messaging. In the age of social media, however, those moments can quickly be removed from their original context and analysed frame by frame.

That is what happened with the Trump-Macron greeting. The clip became less about the handshake itself and more about what different audiences believed it represented.

Some critics linked the exchange to broader concerns about Trump's public behaviour and personal style, while supporters argued that opponents were searching for controversy in an otherwise ordinary interaction.

The divide reflects a familiar pattern in Trump coverage, where even minor moments can become symbols in a much larger political argument.

Online Debate Intensifies

The reaction online was immediate and sharply divided.

Some users described the gesture as 'disgusting' and 'inappropriate', arguing that the footage showed an uncomfortable interaction. Others pushed back, saying there was no evidence of wrongdoing and that viewers were projecting their own assumptions onto a brief diplomatic exchange.

Gawd, you can feel her anxiety through the screen. Notice how she wipes her hand on her handbag when he finally lets go. CRINGE — Luanne Hoelck 🎇💕🪄💙💟💜🕉️❄️🔮🪄💟💜🦚👽 (@LuanneHoelck) June 16, 2026

One defence suggested Trump may simply have been trying to maintain the greeting after Emmanuel Macron moved ahead, framing the moment as an attempt at politeness rather than control.

Clearly you aren't a man who was raised by a mother, so I'll explain. Men who grew up with mothers were taught to offer assistance to a lady in high heels as she descends the stairs. As usual depraved Democrats don't understand polite behavior. — MTen (@mten188863) June 15, 2026

That disagreement highlights why the clip became so difficult to separate from politics. The footage itself was brief, but the interpretations attached to it reflected existing opinions about Trump.

For now, the handshake remains another example of how the smallest public gestures can become major political moments in the modern media environment.

The episode says as much about perception as it does about the interaction itself. With world leaders constantly under the camera's gaze, a handshake is no longer just a handshake — it can become a symbol shaped by whoever is watching.