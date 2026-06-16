Donald Trump's right hand drew immediate attention on Monday, 15 June, after the US president met Emmanuel Macron in France and social media users claimed the greeting looked unusually guarded.

The exchange, caught on camera during the G7 Summit in Evian, set off fresh speculation about bruising, his voice and the oddness of the handshake itself.

Donald Trump and Macron Put on a Chilly Public Show

The news came after Trump had already become the subject of online commentary for a very different reason, with the source report saying he was seen 'falling asleep' during a UFC fight at the White House to mark his 80th birthday. The same report says viewers then turned their attention to his right hand during the Macron meeting, where it was held at what appeared to be a near vertical angle as he greeted the French president for the cameras.

🚨WTF! Donald Trump seems to LACK the strength in his right arm today to do his signature pulling handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron.



He also looks GRUMPY as hell today. What’s going on? pic.twitter.com/RLyv2S8Wyh — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 15, 2026

Still, the speculation was instant and, in the language of the internet, fairly unfiltered. One X user wrote, 'Wait a minute, What kind of diplomatic handshake is this? Can someone explain it to me?' Another posted, 'Hiding that hand for his dear life.' A third claimed, 'His eyes are barely open. He looks like he needs a nap more than usual.' The tone was half mockery, half amateur diagnosis, which is exactly how these things now travel.

There was also no shortage of commentary about Trump's voice. Several users said he sounded raspy during the meeting, with one writing, 'Trump, meeting with Macron, is losing his voice and talking about UFC.' Another quipped, 'Dude spent 90% sleeping, how is he losing his voice?' A separate post read, 'Macron found the mute button but it was too late!' It was the kind of online pile on that makes serious diplomacy look almost absurd for a moment.

The report says Trump told Macron, 'So I want to congratulate the president. Last night, Cyril Gane won the fight against a great fighter... supposed to be unbeatable. I will say, Cyril is from France. Did you watch the fight?' He then added, 'Oh, it was a great fight. It was a great evening at the White House.' In other words, the meeting was meant to be about international politics, but the internet had other ideas.

Trump's Voice, the Bruise Claims and the Social Media Frenzy

The source from Irish Star says eagle eyed viewers believed they could spot dark bruising spreading across the back of Trump's right hand. That detail, more than anything else, is what pushed the story from a routine diplomatic meeting into the sort of odd little spectacle social media loves to chew over. It is not hard to see why. A hand held awkwardly, a strained voice, a slightly sleepy expression and a big public appearance with Macron is enough to get the rumour mill spinning like mad.

Trump on Macron:



Emmanuel has been a special friend of mine. We have a fantastic relationship. pic.twitter.com/J4KFPz9Url — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 15, 2026

Trump's appearance also revived attention on the long running tension between him and Macron. The source notes that the relationship has 'always been contentious,' with Trump frequently taking aim at the French president over the years. It also says he greeted Brigitte Macron, Emmanuel Macron's wife, despite previously mocking her marriage. That alone is enough to keep the story alive, especially given the history of barbs that have surrounded the pair.

The report recalls that Trump has previously made snide comments about Macron's marriage to Brigitte, including claiming that Macron is 'treated extremely badly' by her. That line may have been intended as provocation, but it now sits awkwardly alongside the more immediate question of what viewers thought they saw on his hand. The two strands are different, yet they feed the same machine. A public figure, a public gesture, a public crowd of people convinced they have spotted something.

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There is also the matter of what was not established. The source does not provide an official explanation for the hand position, the apparent bruising or the voice claims, and it does not quote a White House or Macron aide addressing the online chatter. That leaves the story in familiar territory, where visual evidence is interpreted first and verified later, if at all.

For now, the Macron meeting has become less a diplomatic moment than a small internet event, one of those slightly strange episodes that say as much about the age of social media as they do about the people in the frame. Trump arrived to discuss serious business with European allies. He left the cameras with a handshake, a raspy voice and a swarm of people arguing over his hand.