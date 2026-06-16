Global leaders gathered in France this week to discuss some of the world's most pressing challenges, from Iran's nuclear programme to the war in Ukraine. Yet one of the biggest talking points from the G7 Summit had little to do with diplomacy.

Instead, it was an awkward handshake between US President Donald Trump and French First Lady Brigitte Macron that captured the internet's attention. Within hours, footage of the encounter had spread across social media, with viewers dissecting every second of the unusual greeting and flooding comment sections with jokes, theories and observations.

Trump and Brigitte Handshake

The moment unfolded during official arrivals at the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, where Trump greeted French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron.

Video footage showed Trump taking Brigitte Macron's hand and holding it for an extended period. What began as a routine diplomatic greeting soon appeared to evolve into one of Trump's trademark prolonged handshakes.

Observers noted that the interaction lasted noticeably longer than a standard greeting. At several points, the exchange appeared to resemble the familiar tug-of-war style handshakes that have become synonymous with Trump's encounters with world leaders.

The footage quickly gained traction online. Social media users replayed the clip repeatedly, debating whether the moment was awkward, friendly or simply another example of Trump's unconventional diplomatic style.

Some viewers joked that Trump seemed momentarily confused, helping fuel the viral headline that suggested he may have mistaken Brigitte Macron for First Lady Melania Trump. However, there is no evidence supporting that claim, and the suggestion largely emerged as online humour.

Look at Macron's wife how she releases her hand from the really tight squeeze this Narcissist was giving herpic.twitter.com/obEsyWjIHN — Leonardo_DeLorian™ (@Gr8CanadianFree) June 15, 2026

A Long History Of Trump And Macron Handshake Battles

Their relationship has often been defined by unusually intense public handshakes dating back to their first meeting in Brussels in 2017. That encounter produced a prolonged grip that left both leaders with visibly tense expressions and generated headlines around the world.

Since then, nearly every meeting between the two men has produced fresh analysis of their body language. Political observers have frequently interpreted their handshakes as symbolic displays of strength, influence and leadership.

Despite periods of warmth that included state visits and high-profile dinners in both Paris and Washington, disagreements over trade, Ukraine and international security have strained relations at various points over the years.

The latest interaction involving Brigitte Macron adds an unexpected new chapter to a diplomatic rivalry already famous for its physical symbolism.

Tensions Between Trump And The Macrons

Earlier this year, Trump reportedly criticised Emmanuel Macron during a private event while discussing disagreements over international policy. During those remarks, he also referenced Brigitte Macron and made comments about the couple's relationship.

Macron later responded publicly, describing the remarks as lacking elegance and falling below the standards expected between allies.

Although neither leader displayed any visible hostility during their latest meeting, political observers noted that tensions continue to exist beneath the surface.

The summit itself is focused on major geopolitical challenges. Discussions include the future of Iran's nuclear programme, maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and efforts to revive momentum in negotiations surrounding the war in Ukraine.

Why The Internet Could Not Stop Talking About It

The clip generated thousands of reactions across social media, with many users turning the brief interaction into a wider discussion about Trump's behaviour.

Holy smokes.



Why is Trump holding hands with France's first lady Brigitte Macron in front of her husband?



Did he just need help walking down, or did he think for a minute it's Melania?



Something is terribly off with Trump.



Is it just dementia or more than that? pic.twitter.com/BAWTQ5wjVw — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 15, 2026

One widely shared post read: 'Holy smokes. Why is Trump holding hands with France's first lady Brigitte Macron in front of her husband? Did he just need help walking down, or did he think for a minute it's Melania? Something is terribly off with Trump. Is it just dementia or more than that?'

The comment quickly gained traction alongside dozens of similar posts questioning the unusual nature of the greeting. However, many other users dismissed the speculation, arguing that the interaction was simply another example of Trump's well-known habit of engaging in lengthy and highly visible handshakes during public appearances.