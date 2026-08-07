Nicki Minaj is reportedly considering a recording project with Lara Trump in the US, a potential collaboration that has drawn warnings from PR experts over its impact on the rapper's fanbase.

A source claims discussions have taken place, while public relations experts warn the collaboration could alienate some of the rapper's existing fans.

Nicki Minaj Warned as Duet Talks Emerge

The news came after Minaj increasingly aligned herself with the MAGA movement over the past year. The rapper has shared her support for Trump publicly and attended the premiere of Melania, a documentary about the first lady released by Amazon.

It was also recently announced that Amazon would produce a docuseries about Melania Trump, despite the film reportedly performing poorly at the box office. Against that backdrop, a possible recording with Lara Trump would take Minaj's political association into a more visible and commercial space.

According to a source, Lara, 43, was the driving force behind the idea and 'made the first move.' The source claimed that 43-year-old Minaj 'hasn't shut the door' on the possibility.

The discussions have reportedly moved beyond a casual suggestion. 'They've talked about doing a duet,' the source said. 'Ideas have been exchanged, and everyone involved knows it would create an enormous amount of buzz.'

That attention, the source added, could come from either admiration or disbelief. 'Whether people stream it because they love it or because they can't believe it exists is beside the point.'

There is no confirmed release date, song title or indication that a recording has taken place. The claims about the talks have not been independently verified.

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Nicki Minaj's Trump Alliance Raises the Stakes

PR expert Rebecca Barnatt-Smith said the proposed collaboration could create 'significant friction' within Minaj's fanbase, particularly among followers who feel marginalised by the Trump administration's actions.

'Given the increasingly divisive nature of modern US politics, the deeper connections that Nicki Minaj appears to be making with the Trump administration will undoubtedly cause significant friction within the artist's existing fanbase, many of whom are aligned with communities that increasingly feel marginalized by the president's actions,' she said.

Barnatt-Smith suggested Minaj could be attempting to reach a different audience through her association with the MAGA movement. But that shift could come at a cost if supporters who helped build her career feel pushed aside.

'It may be the case that Minaj, like Lara Trump, is looking to appeal more to a new set of fans within the MAGA movement, which appears to be opening the door to new opportunities even as more fans become alienated by her actions,' she added.

Katherine Machado O'Hara also described the proposed duet as a risky move, although she believes the consequences would be different for each woman.

For Lara, the headlines may not translate into a lasting change in her music career. 'A collaboration with Nicki Minaj would generate headlines, but headlines don't create a sustainable music career,' O'Hara said.

She pointed to Lara's various public roles, from political spouse to broadcaster, Republican National Committee chair and singer. 'At some point, audiences stop seeing reinvention and start questioning authenticity,' she said. 'I don't see this expanding her fan base beyond the audience that already supports her.'

The commercial risk, O'Hara argued, is greater for Minaj because the song would almost certainly be interpreted politically.

'A duet with Lara Trump would almost certainly be viewed as a political statement rather than simply a musical collaboration,' she said. 'In today's political environment, where the country remains deeply divided and President Trump's approval ratings remain underwater nationally, that risks further narrowing Nicki's mainstream appeal by making the story about politics instead of the music.'

Pop collaborations usually aim to introduce an artist to a new audience, but this pairing could primarily energise people who already share Minaj's political outlook. It might be a wild headline, but a headline is not the same thing as a hit.

'The most successful collaborations are designed to grow an artist's audience,' O'Hara said. 'This one feels more likely to reinforce an existing audience than expand it. From a brand perspective, that's usually a missed opportunity.'

For now, the reported duet remains at the discussion stage. Whether Minaj and Lara turn the idea into a finished track, however, may depend on whether the buzz surrounding it is worth the backlash it could bring.