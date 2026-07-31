Donald Trump's high-profile endorsement of Amir Hassan triggered an online backlash on Truth Social ahead of the Michigan 8th Congressional District primary 2026, as sections of the MAGA base wrongly assumed the Flint-born Republican was a Muslim.

The president on 28 July 2026 posted his 'Complete and Total Endorsement' for Hassan, a military veteran and law enforcement officer running in Michigan's 8th Congressional District, ahead of the high-stakes primary contest on 4 August.

What was intended as a routine display of party unity rapidly devolved into an online controversy when disgruntled supporters flooded comment sections with religious hostility, falsely claiming the candidate was a Muslim.

In reality, Hassan was born and raised in Flint, Michigan, and his campaign materials explicitly confirm that he is a committed, born-again Christian. This explosive misfire highlighted how fast identity politics and unverified assumptions can turn toxic within digital political movements when grassroots factions misinterpret a candidate's background.

Backlash Mounts Among Trump Loyalists Following His Endorsement of Hassan

Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday that it was his 'Great Honour' to endorse Hassan in Michigan's 8th Congressional District.

Trump cast Hassan as a strong Republican ally, pointing to his military and law enforcement background and railing against Democrats over taxes, immigration and transgender issues.

What followed was less loyal applause than a very public meltdown.

Some Trump supporters flooded the comments with attacks on what they believed was Hassan's faith, even though Hassan's campaign materials say he is Christian and that he has 'reaffirmed his commitment to Christ,' adding that 'Jesus Christ is his Lord and Saviour.'

Hassan entered the congressional race with a profile heavily tailored to appeal to the conservative grassroots. His platform champions standard America First principles, including tighter border security, economic protectionism, and opposition to progressive education policies.

Hassan's Faith Became the Target

Hassan's campaign has already leaned heavily into hard-right social issues. His website says he wants to keep 'education on LGBTQ+ issues out of schools' and has described 'the radical gender ideology of boys becoming girls, using girls bathrooms, and playing girls sports' as something that has to stop.

He has also said he got into politics after what he described as an incident involving a transgender woman in a women's restroom, a claim first set out in an interview last December.

It is my Great Honor to endorse Amir Hassan, who is running to represent the fantastic people of Michigan’s 8th Congressional District!



From bravely fighting for our incredible U.S. Navy, to protecting his Community as a Federal Law Enforcement Officer, Amir has served our… pic.twitter.com/VpQBNW2uM3 — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) July 29, 2026

That did not stop the online outrage from veering into open racism and religious hostility. One Truth Social user wrote, 'No political gain is worth insulting our Christian faith. No Muslims in America. No Muslims in office.'

Another posted, 'THATS A HARD NO FOR ME. NO MUSLIMS IN OFFICE PERIOD!' A third asked Trump if he had lost his mind.

The ugly part, frankly, is that Hassan is not Muslim at all. He was born in Flint, Michigan, and his campaign says he is Christian. But in the fever swamp of MAGA social media, a name and a Black candidate were apparently enough for some users to make the leap anyway. That is the stuff of ugly assumptions, not policy.

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Trump's Backing Lands in a Messy Race

Trump had already endorsed Hassan in June, before repeating the backing this week.

In his post, Trump said Hassan had 'served our Nation with distinction' and would 'never let you down.'

Hassan's profile is a familiar Trump-era mash-up of military service, law enforcement credentials and culture-war politics.

That formula usually plays well with the Republican base, yet the reaction online showed how quickly identity politics can turn on its own people when the crowd thinks a candidate does not fit the tribe.

Michigan's primary is set for Tuesday, 4 August, and the 8th Congressional District contest is now carrying an extra layer of noise that has little to do with policy and everything to do with the internet's worst instincts. Whether that helps Hassan or just turns the whole thing into another grim MAGA sideshow is, for now, still an open question.