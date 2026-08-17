Hunter Biden has apparently been abducted by aliens, at least if you believe the bizarre fictional scenario played out during a recent comedy interview.

In the surreal segment, Biden was portrayed as being hauled aboard a spacecraft and questioned about a potential presidential run, Donald Trump, political scandals and even the absurd idea of 'Jewish alien space lasers'.

The interview, however, was clearly presented as satire rather than a genuine account of an extraterrestrial encounter, with the former president's son joining in on the deliberately chaotic jokes.

Hunter Biden Boards the Fictional Spaceship

The segment opened with the hosts joking about the need for 'radical transparency' before summoning Hunter Biden to their imaginary spacecraft.

'Gleep, get me Hunter Biden on this ship,' one host joked before announcing that the spacecraft was hailing the private citizen.

Biden then appeared as the guest in the fictional scenario, with the hosts immediately turning the conversation towards the idea of him running for president.

The joke quickly escalated into extraterrestrial territory.

'In order to get me elected, we're going to need a lot of Jewish alien space lasers,' Biden said in the exchange.

The line deliberately referenced the long-running conspiracy trope surrounding 'Jewish space lasers', transforming an already bizarre political joke into an even more absurd alien storyline.

Rather than treating the scenario seriously, the interview leaned heavily into its deliberately ridiculous premise, allowing Biden to play along with the hosts as they moved between extraterrestrials, American politics and contemporary controversies.

Trump Becomes a Target of the Alien Jokes

Donald Trump also became a major target as the conversation veered into jokes about the president, Air Force One and alleged security concerns.

The hosts mocked a fictional scenario in which Trump supposedly left an aircraft using a catering truck, with the conversation descending into increasingly exaggerated claims about the president and his security arrangements.

One particularly blunt joke asked how Trump could have fitted into the catering vehicle, while another mocked the supposed absence of windows.

The segment then jumped between jokes about missiles, military aircraft, the Strait of Hormuz and Trump administration policies.

The rapid changes were part of the show's intentionally chaotic style. Serious political subjects were repeatedly mixed with absurd punchlines, making it clear that the interview was designed as political comedy rather than conventional news commentary.

Vaccines Politics and the 'Magnets' Joke

The interview also moved into a series of jokes about vaccines and controversial statements associated with Trump's political career.

The hosts mocked claims about childhood vaccinations, comparing the fictional process to scenes from science-fiction films and exaggerating the idea of children being placed into enormous tanks.

The conversation later turned to 'magnets', another running gag that became one of the strangest moments of the interview.

'Do magnets,' one speaker said repeatedly while discussing how people could supposedly make money.

The joke was then connected to claims about a rare earth magnet company receiving a $620 million (£456.98 million) federal loan. The hosts used the subject to mock political arguments about government contracts, business interests and alleged conflicts surrounding powerful families.

Biden joined the joke, even pretending to misunderstand what 'doing magnets' meant before the discussion became another surreal detour.