The crew of the USS Abraham Lincoln has logged a record 250 consecutive days underway without a port call, as the San Diego-based carrier remains on an extended Middle East deployment supporting operations against Iran.

Family members and sailors report multiple attempts by crew to jump overboard amid mounting concerns over low morale, supply shortages and mental strain. The nuclear-powered vessel left home on 21 November 2025 for what was expected to be a seven-month mission.

Record Stretch at Sea Tests Crew Endurance

The Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group 3 with roughly 5,000 sailors and Marines, departed Naval Base San Diego on a routine Pacific deployment before redirection to the Arabian Sea.

After a brief stop in Guam in mid-December 2025, the ship remained continuously at sea until a limited call in Oman, clocking more than 200 days without landing. By early August 2026 it had reached the 250-day mark, surpassing previous modern carrier records for consecutive time under way.

Sailors have supported around 40 days of continuous combat operations as part of the campaign. Standard carrier deployments last six to seven months, yet this one has stretched into a ninth month with no public return date announced.

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One anonymous sailor described initial high spirits giving way to exhaustion: 'Nothing to really look forward to at this point. All we want is a date home.' Families say the open-ended nature has left crews missing birthdays, weddings and funerals while living with limited contact.

Reports of Jump Attempts and Family Concerns

Multiple family accounts detail sailors attempting to go overboard. Annabelle Loma said her husband tried to jump after repeated extensions and is now on medical hold. 'He's scared. He thinks he'll get a dishonorable discharge, and just because he was burnt out his 13-year career is ruined, just like that,' she said.

In a separate incident, another sailor's spouse reported her husband intervened to pull a shipmate back from the edge. Around 200 relatives met acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao and senior officers in San Diego last week, raising mental health fears, disrupted mail and quality-of-life issues.

One parent described a son reporting that shipmates constantly thought about jumping for relief. A spouse recounted receiving a message that her husband hoped not to wake the next day. Sailors confirmed a ship-wide announcement of at least one prevented jump months earlier.

Congressman Mike Levin highlighted reports of half-cup rice meals, no soap or toothpaste and long stretches without hot water. The Navy has not released a precise tally of attempts or self-harm cases, stating it continuously assesses psychological readiness through counselors, chaplains and medical staff.

Navy Response and Relief Plans

Officials acknowledge extended deployments place significant strain on service members and families while insisting the crew remains mission-capable. The USS Theodore Roosevelt strike group is preparing to relieve the Lincoln, though no timeline has been given for operational security reasons.

Vice Admiral Joseph Cahill told families leadership hears the impact on long-term force health. Senator Richard Blumenthal has written to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Cao seeking exact extension dates, authorisers and details on supplies, plumbing, mental health and safety indicators.

As of 13 August 2026 the carrier continues operations in the region with no confirmed homecoming.