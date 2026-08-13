A newly released Pentagon UAP file contains an unverified account from two people believed to be US service members who reported that an analogue watch gained 25 minutes after an encounter with an unidentified object, while nearby digital devices in the western United States appeared unaffected.

The report emerged in the fifth tranche of Pentagon UFO files published on 7 August under the government's PURSUE disclosure programme.

For context, the file is a witness report rather than a finding that the US government has authenticated the event, its cause or the nature of the object. That distinction matters. An unexplained watch discrepancy may be strange, but it is not evidence of a literal 'time warp', nor proof of alien technology.

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DOW-UAP-PR134 | UNRESOLVED UAP REPORT, MIDDLE EAST, 2025 pic.twitter.com/yjtnvOjEms — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 7, 2026

Pentagon UFO Files and the Watch Discrepancy

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According to the account, one witness noticed that a traditional analogue timepiece was running 25 minutes ahead after the sighting. The person said they had monitored the watch during the encounter and had not noticed a problem beforehand.

Their companion's digital watch was reportedly accurate. So were a vehicle dashboard clock and mobile phones. The mismatch, confined to a single analogue device, is the detail doing most of the work here.

It is undeniably odd. It is also the sort of claim that needs a great deal more than an anecdote before anyone starts reaching for the science-fiction shelf.

No corroborating technical data, such as a measurement of electromagnetic activity, a forensic examination of the watch or independent time records, has been publicly cited in the report. Without those basics, there is no way to establish whether the discrepancy resulted from a mechanical fault, a mistaken recollection, environmental interference or something else entirely.

That is not a dismissal of the witnesses. It is simply where the evidence ends.

The document sits within a larger collection of UAP material that includes reports and footage from several parts of the world. The Pentagon's public archive labels these cases as unresolved, which means the government has not reached a definitive determination about the reported phenomena. The fifth release contains 41 documents, images and videos from agencies including the Pentagon, FBI, CIA, State Department and Executive Office of the President.

Pentagon UFO Files Put Avi Loeb's Theory in Context

Avi Loeb, the Harvard theoretical physicist and prominent advocate for more systematic study of anomalous objects, discussed the report in the wake of the release. His possible explanations ranged from an electromagnetic effect to a classified US programme and, more speculatively, technology of non-human origin.

Loeb did not say the watch account proved any of those theories. That caveat tends to get lost once the word 'alien' enters the conversation, because apparently the internet has never met a restrained possibility it could not turn into a verdict.

A sufficiently unusual electromagnetic environment could, in theory, interfere with some mechanical equipment. Yet the record as described does not establish that an electromagnetic field was present, how strong it may have been or why it would have affected one watch while leaving other electronic devices intact. A hypothesis is not an answer, and it should not be written as one.

The classified-project explanation is equally unproven. The US military does operate programmes whose details are not public, but there is no publicly available evidence tying this particular report to a domestic aircraft, sensor system or weapons test.

Loeb's third possibility, alien technology, is the most attention-grabbing and the least supported by the known facts. It remains a speculative proposition, not a Pentagon conclusion. Readers should resist the temptation to confuse an unidentified object with an extraterrestrial one. Those are very different claims.

The newly disclosed material also includes a historical account from Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan, where a pilot recalled seeing a large silent triangular object overhead in 2002. The witness estimated it at 500 feet across and said the stars seemed to disappear as it passed. No identification was made.

That report is compelling as testimony, but it too is testimony. The Pentagon archive offers the public access to records that once sat behind classification barriers, not a final explanation for every sighting inside them.

The Department of War has said further files will be released on a rolling basis through its UAP archive. More documents may add useful context, or they may deepen the pile of unresolved stuff. At present, the watch story remains exactly what the file supports, a reported anomaly with no verified cause.