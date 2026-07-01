Inter defender and Italy international Alessandro Bastoni is under investigation over alleged underage prostitution as part of an inquiry into an events company that organised 'all-inclusive' nights for VIP clients at clubs, Italian prosecutors said on Tuesday.

According to investigators, Bastoni allegedly had sex with a 17-year-old girl who had been recruited by the company, which arranged luxury events and dinners for VIPs in Milan. Prosecutors allege that the agency's owners, who are also under investigation, made private apartments available to clients where they could have sex with underage girls. The allegations form part of a wider investigation into the agency, with prosecutors examining its activities and the alleged involvement of its clients.

Prosecutors Allege Wiretaps Show Plans

According to the case file, wiretaps from 2020 that were published by Italian media allegedly showed Bastoni had 'expressed his intention to have sexual intercourse immediately after dinner at the apartment in Cinisello Balsamo.'

One intercepted conversation reportedly involved one of the agency's public relations representatives telling Bastoni: 'I think the underage girl wants to sleep with you. I think she wants to have some fun.'

Bastoni allegedly replied: 'Are there any places where we can hide there?'

The representative reportedly responded: 'We'll figure something out. At worst, you can take her home.'

Prosecutors allege that the agency induced the girl into prostitution on the evening of 11 July 2020. The girl, who was questioned as a witness in recent days, said she had been to Bastoni's home but denied having had sexual intercourse with him.

Bastoni's lawyer, Salvatore Scuto, denied the allegations involving his client.

'I can rule out that my client ever paid for sex, let alone had sexual relations with minors,' Scuto said.

Under Italian law, sexual acts with minors aged between 14 and 18 in exchange for money or any other benefit, even if only promised, are punishable by between one and six years in prison.

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Bastoni Has Already Faced Criticism

The investigation comes after Bastoni faced criticism from Italy supporters following the national team's failure to qualify for the World Cup finals. He received an early red card in the defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina in April, a result that ended Italy's qualification hopes.

Two months earlier, Bastoni was also involved in controversy during Inter's match against Juventus after he was widely accused of diving, which led to the dismissal of Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu. Bastoni had already been booked and could have received a second yellow card, either for simulation or for attempting to influence the referee's decision. Instead, Kalulu was sent off.

The Juventus defender appealed for a VAR review, but second yellow cards cannot be reviewed under the current regulations.

Inter went on to win the match 3-2. Bastoni later apologised during a press conference for simulating the foul.

It is important to note that these remain allegations made as part of an ongoing investigation by Italian prosecutors. Bastoni's lawyer has denied the claims, stating that the defender never paid for sex and never had sexual relations with minors. No court has ruled on the allegations, and the investigation is continuing.