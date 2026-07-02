A Premium Bonds holder with just £14,000 invested has become one of two new £1 million jackpot winners in the July Premium Bonds draw, proving that life-changing prizes are not reserved for savers with the maximum £50,000 investment. The announcement has genereated considerable interest among everyday savers.

National Savings and Investments (NS&I) announced the winners of its July Premium Bonds draw on Wednesday, with two bond holders each receiving the top £1 million prize. The result surprised many savers because one winner held less than one-third of the maximum amount allowed in Premium Bonds, highlighting that every eligible £1 bond has an equal chance of being selected.

£14,000 Holding Secures £1 Million Jackpot

According to NS&I, one £1 million winner is from Reading and held £49,931 in Premium Bonds. The winning bond was purchased in July 2015.

The second jackpot winner, from Warwickshire, held just £14,000 in Premium Bonds. Their winning bond was bought in January 2014, demonstrating that even relatively modest holdings can secure the programme's biggest prize.

Although larger investments increase the number of bonds entered into each monthly draw, each individual £1 bond has the same odds of being selected by ERNIE, NS&I's electronic random number generator. That principle has once again been reflected in the July Premium Bonds draw. The Warwickshire winner with £14,000 invested illustrates that smaller portfolios can still produce life-chaging outcomes, while the Reading winner with nearly the maximum holding shows that larger investments simply multiply opportunities rather than guarantee success.

Millions of Tax-Free Prizes Also Awarded

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The two jackpot winners formed part of a much larger monthly payout. NS&I awarded more than 6.2 million tax-free prizes worth over £433 million after increasing the Premium Bonds prize fund rate from 3.3% to 3.8%.

Alongside the two £1 million prizes, the July Premium Bonds draw produced 83 winners of £100,000, 165 winners of £50,000 and 331 winners of £25,000, as well as millions of smaller tax-free prizes distributed across the UK.

Another result likely to catch savers' attention came from Devon, where one Premium Bonds holder won £50,000 despite having just £100 invested. Like the Warwickshire millionaire, the prize illustrates that even small holdings can generate substantial returns through the monthly draw.

More than 136 billion eligible £1 bonds were entered into the July draw. Since Premium Bonds were introduced in 1957, NS&I has paid out more than £42 billion in tax-free prizes.

How to Check Your Premium Bonds Results

NS&I said Premium Bonds holders can check whether they have won from 2 July using the Premium Bonds prize checker, the NS&I mobile app or by asking Alexa.

The July Premium Bonds draw is also the first to reflect the higher 3.8% prize fund rate, increasing the overall value of prizes available to savers.

For savers who did not win this time, the latest results reinforce the key principle behind Premium Bonds: every eligible £1 bond has exactly the same chance of being selected. Whether someone holds £100, £14,000 or the maximum £50,000 investment, it only takes one winning bond to turn an ordinary monthly draw into a £1 million payday.

The next Premium Bonds draw will give millions of bond holders another opportunity to win tax-free prizes, with every eligible £1 bond carrying the same chance of being selected.