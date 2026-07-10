Millions of mourners gathered in Tehran from 3 July onward as funeral ceremonies for Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei unfolded. The week-long processions culminated on Thursday, 9 July, when he was laid to rest at the Imam Reza shrine in Marshad. The funeral came less than two weeks after renewed hostilities between Tehran and Washington pushed the Middle East into one of its most volatile periods in recent years.

Khamenei, who succeeded Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989, led the Islamic Republic for nearly 37 years. His death marked the close of one of the most consequential chapters in Iran's modern history.

State television showed crowds filling major streets in the capital, carrying portraits of Khamenei and Iranian flags as the funeral procession moved through Tehran. President Masoud Pezeshkian, senior military commanders, and religious leaders attended the ceremony.

Read more 'Back From the Dead': Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Stuns Crowd at Ali Khamenei's Funeral 'Back From the Dead': Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Stuns Crowd at Ali Khamenei's Funeral

Funeral Marks End of an Era

For many Iranians, the funeral marked the end of one of the most significant chapters in the country's modern history.

Khamenei became the supreme leader following Khomeini's death in June 1989 and remained the Islamic Republic's highest authority through decades of political change, economic sanctions, and regional conflicts.

Iranian officials described the funeral as a demonstration of national unity during a period of heightened uncertainty. State media highlighted the large turnout, portraying it as evidence of public support for the country's leadership.

The ceremony also carried added significance because it took place during a period of rising tensions across the Middle East.

Regional Tensions Continue

The funeral unfolded against the backdrop of escalating friction between Iran and the United States.

Recent military exchanges and retaliatory actions have intensified concerns about regional stability, with both governments accusing each other of increasing the risk of conflict. President Donald Trump has defended US military operations in the region, while Iranian officials have condemned what they describe as American aggression.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that Iran will defend its sovereignty while continuing to call for diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions.

The developments have attracted global attention because of their potential impact on regional security, energy markets, and key shipping routes through the Gulf.

Focus Turns to Successor

Attention now shifts to Mojtaba Khamenei, who was formally declared Iran's new supreme leader after the death of his father. His appointment, the first hereditary succession in the Islamic Republic, comes at a sensitive moment as Iran faces economic pressures, international sanctions, and an increasingly complex security environment.

He will inherit responsibility for managing Iran's nuclear programme, regional alliances, and relations with the United States. Those decisions are expected to influence not only Iran's future but also broader geopolitical developments across the Middle East.

What Happens Next?

While the funeral marked the final farewell to a leader who shaped Iran for nearly four decades, it also highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the country's future.

The leadership transition is unfolding amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing diplomatic challenges. Governments across the Middle East and beyond are closely watching developments in Tehran, aware that decisions made in the coming weeks could have consequences far beyond Iran's borders.

As the country enters a new political chapter, the question facing both Iran and the international community is whether the transition will help ease regional tensions or deepen existing divisions at a time of growing instability.