Former Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detective Mark Fuhrman, a central and controversial figure in the OJ Simpson murder trial, has died at the age of 74, according to officials in Idaho. His death, confirmed by the Kootenai County Coroner's Office, occurred on May 12. The cause of death has not yet been publicly released.

Fuhrman's passing reopens public interest in the decades-old case that defined his career and reshaped discussions around policing, race, and courtroom credibility in the United States.

Death of OJ Simpson Trial Detective

The confirmation of the death of former LAPD detective Mark Fuhrman has prompted renewed attention to his role in one of the most closely watched criminal trials in US history. Fuhrman was one of the first investigators assigned to the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles. The killings led to the trial of former American football star OJ Simpson, a case that dominated global headlines throughout the mid-1990s.

Fuhrman's role in the investigation and subsequent testimony would later become one of the most contested elements of the prosecution's case, shaping public perception of the LAPD and its handling of evidence in high-profile criminal proceedings.

Bloody Glove Evidence and Police Conduct Scrutiny

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A key moment in the investigation involved Fuhrman's reported discovery of a bloody glove at Simpson's property. The glove became a critical piece of evidence during the trial and was used by prosecutors to link Simpson to the crime scene.

However, the integrity of the investigation was heavily challenged by the defence, which raised concerns about possible misconduct and bias. Questions emerged over whether evidence had been mishandled or improperly introduced.

The glove itself later became symbolic in public discourse, particularly as the defence argued it did not fit Simpson during courtroom demonstrations, contributing to reasonable doubt among jurors.

The controversy surrounding the glove remains one of the most discussed aspects of the OJ Simpson trial detective's legacy.

Perjury Conviction and Racial Controversy

Fuhrman's credibility also came under intense scrutiny during cross-examination when he denied using racial slurs in the previous decade. That claim was later contradicted by audio recordings presented to the court, in which he was heard repeatedly using racist language.

The revelations significantly damaged the prosecution's case and led to Fuhrman being charged with perjury. He later pleaded no contest in 1996, resulting in a felony conviction. The case intensified national debate over racial bias in policing and raised broader concerns about reliability in criminal testimony.

The controversy remains a defining element in discussions of the OJ Simpson trial and its impact on the US justice system.

Trial Outcome and Fuhrman's Life After Courtroom

The criminal trial of OJ Simpson ended in 1995 with a not guilty verdict. Defence attorney Johnnie Cochran delivered one of the most memorable closing arguments in US legal history, stating: 'If it doesn't fit, you must acquit.'

Simpson was later found liable in a civil trial related to the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.

Following his conviction for perjury, Fuhrman left active police work and later worked as a commentator and author, writing books about criminal investigations and the Simpson case. His later career kept him in public discussion, though his reputation remained closely tied to the controversies of the 1995 trial.

Fuhrman's death at 74 closes a long and contentious chapter in American legal history, with renewed attention expected on his role in the LAPD investigation that shaped the OJ Simpson case.