King Charles III is widely expected to have privately acknowledged Meghan Markle's 45th birthday despite the ongoing royal rift, according to royal commentators, although there has been no official confirmation from Buckingham Palace.

Meghan's birthday passed without any public message from the Royal Family's official social media accounts, continuing a protocol that has applied to the Duchess of Sussex since she and Prince Harry stepped back as working royals in 2020.

No Public Birthday Message

Meghan celebrated her 45th birthday on 4 August by sharing photos and videos on Instagram, including images of herself jumping into a swimming pool while holding balloons. However, unlike working members of the monarchy, she received no birthday tribute from Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace.

Royal commentator Tom Sykes told media the absence of a public message was expected because Meghan is now a private citizen rather than a working royal.

'There's absolutely no way anything will be put on social media feeds,' he said, explaining that any birthday wishes would instead be delivered privately.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield echoed that view, saying the Palace has not publicly marked Meghan's birthday since she and Harry resigned from senior royal duties. She described the approach as 'protocol, not personal.'

The Royal Family has generally limited official birthday posts to working royals or milestone birthdays for non-working members.

Experts Weigh in on Charles' Birthday Gesture

Although no public greeting was issued, both commentators believe King Charles may have reached out privately.

Sykes described the monarch as 'a scrupulously polite man' and said he would expect Charles to send birthday wishes to his daughter-in-law away from the public eye.

Schofield similarly suggested the King could have arranged for Palace staff to deliver a birthday card or modest gift, arguing that Charles has 'rarely gone out of his way to be overtly unkind' towards Meghan despite years of family tensions.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor representatives for the Sussexes have confirmed whether any private communication took place. As a result, claims that Charles sent birthday wishes remain informed speculation rather than established fact.

William and Kate Unlikely To Contact Meghan

While commentators believe King Charles may have acknowledged Meghan's birthday privately, they were far less optimistic about any message from Prince William or Catherine, Princess of Wales.

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Sykes said the Sussexes were unlikely to expect birthday wishes from the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Schofield argued there is 'simply' no relationship between Meghan and William anymore, adding that the future King and Princess of Wales continue to believe trust within the family was seriously damaged during the years following Harry's and Meghan's departure from royal life.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have remained largely estranged from senior royals since stepping back from official duties in 2020, with public interviews, memoirs and legal disputes contributing to the divide.

Royal Protocol Prevails

Speculation over Charles' possible birthday message follows reports that private meetings between the Sussexes and the King earlier this year had raised hopes of improving family relations.

However, the lack of any public acknowledgement suggests royal protocol remains unchanged.

For now, there is no evidence that Meghan's birthday prompted a public thaw between the two households. While experts believe Charles may have quietly recognised the occasion, no official source has confirmed that a message, card or gift was sent, leaving the question unanswered beyond informed royal commentary.